Independence Day Long Weekend: Check the list of places to visit this weekend, and make it a historical journey

Independence Day Long Weekend: Independence Day is falling on Monday, 15 August, serving as a long weekend. To all travelers, it is an opportunity to explore and dwell in the rich culture of the country.

According to Agoda’s India-genous Travel Survey, India has 40 specticular World Heritage Sites which is the second biggest motivation for travelers. The coming three-day vacay is the perfect time to embark upon a historical journey. If you’re planning to travel this weekend, you must go through the above list suggested by Agoda.

1. Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh: Explore Taj Mahal & Red Fort

This weekend, you can plan to visit Agra, Uttar Pradesh. It is world-famous for its iconic Taj Mahal. You are suggested not to miss the Red Fort of Agra or Lal Qila which is another treasure of the city. It is only two kilometres away, connected to the monument via a parkland. It was listed as a World Heritage Site in 1983, this glorious fort was commissioned by emperor Akbar.

It is an emblem of India’s powerful history. The fort is surrounded by brilliant Mughal architecture, hosting a complex of buildings inside its boundaries – ranging from grand palaces, audience halls to beautiful mosques – this walled city appeals to travellers looking for a real sense of history.

2. Hampi, Karnataka

You can also plan your weekend to explore the past at the group of Monuments, Hampi, Karnataka. It is known for its ‘World’s Largest Open-Air Museum’ and also called as the city of ruins, the city showcases the grand past of the Vijayanagara empire, through humble foundational structures of temples, forts, royal and sacred complexes, shrines, pillared halls.

When in the city, Agoda suggests checking out Royal Orchid or the royal infrastructure and hospitality.

3. Darjeeling, Neelgiri and Kalka

You can also plan to visit the world’s oldest mountain steam railway which was founded in 1881. It will give you immense pleasure through the scenic Himalayan Mountains. You can also go through the Agoda website and check its special offers that add value to any trip with a range of extra value add privileges.

4. Ranikhet, Gujarat

Saraswati, Rani-ki-Vav [or The Queen’s Stepwell], is an inverted temple which highlights the sanctity of water which is known for the world’s largest salt deserts. You can choose to stay at the Grand Raveta, and Hotel The Grand Piano. Aggoda is giving special offers and you can check it out on its website.

5. The Jantar Mantar, Rajasthan

Another option is Jantar Mantar located in Rajasthan. It is regarded as the ‘World’s Largest Sundial which was built by the king Maharaja Sawaii Jai Singh 2 to meet his fascination with celestial objects and their movement to predict the time of day.

Jaipur has much to offer travelers, so stay a while and explore the other sites of the Pink City.