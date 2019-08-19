Incredible Arunachal Pradesh! CM Pema Khandu tweets breath-taking images on World photography Day 2019

On the occasion of the World photography day 2019, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has tweeted breath-taking photos of serene landscape of the state.

World Photography Day 2019: Arunachal Pradesh – the crown jewel of India is a photographers’ dream. Located in the lap of Himalayas, Arunachal Pradesh offers unity in diversity through languages, festivals, food, and its terrain. Out of the seven sisters of India- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Assam, and Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh is the largest in terms of area. The state is travelers’ paradise and has remained largely unexplored.

On the occasion of the World photography day 2019, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has tweeted breath-taking photos of serene landscape of the state. Khandu has sent wishes to all photography lovers across the globe on World Photography Day stating that the power of photography is immense and inspires positive change across the world. He invited all to attend the celebration at Civil Secretariat Itanagar organised by Arunachal Photography Club.

My good wishes to all photography lovers across the globe on #WorldPhotographyDay. The power of photography is immense and is to inspire positive change across the world. I invite all to attend the celebration at Civil Secretariat Itanagar organised by Arunachal Photography Club! pic.twitter.com/kCS7u1c7PW — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 19, 2019

The photos have certainly manifested the ethos of Arunachal Pradesh and sent an invitation to photographers to capture the beauty through the lens. The scenic beauty can cast a spell on the travellers. So, pack your bag and experience the tranquility far from the maddening crowd in the North East. Major tourists attractions in Arunachal Pradesh are Tawang, Roing, Itanagar, Bomdila, Ziro, Bhalukpong, Pasighat, Anini, Along and Dirang.

Arunachal Pradesh apart from being a hill station, also provides heritage tourism, wildlife tourism, adventure tourism. Tourists can go for pilgrimage, exotic waterfalls, fairs and festivals, tribes of the state.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Arunachal Pradesh ‘pride’ of India. He also said Arunachal is a symbol of the faith of India and gives the country strength. PM Modi identified tourism as a money-spinner for the state. PM Modi said that growing greenfield airport and rail network would help the industry flourish.