Important update! All domestic, international flights suspended till May 3 after COVID-19 lockdown extension

India is on lockdown from March 25 to April 15 to curb the spread of the virus. Consequently, domestic and international flights have been suspended too. (Representative image)

No flights till May 3! All the scheduled domestic and international flights have been cancelled till May 3, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till 3rd of May. The announcement about the suspension of the flights was made by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. “There were good reasons for the Lockdown to be extended till 3rd May. We can consider lifting restrictions on both domestic & international flights thereafter. I understand the problems being faced by people who need to travel & request them to bear with us,” Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister tweeted. Air India had already announced that no bookings will be taken till April, however, some airlines had opened ticket booking facilities.

The chances of resuming the means of transport including buses and the Indian Railways were already very slim in the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases and related casualties. In his address on Tuesday, PM Modi again highlighted to people the need to stay put wherever they are. With all domestic and international flights suspended, the wait for people to meet their loved ones stranded in different parts of the country and the world will get longer. Apart from people stranded in different parts of the country, a huge number of Indian students and working professionals are struck in different parts of the world. With Coronavirus cases rising rapidly in the country, it is anybody’s guess as to when the government will resume international flight operations to and from the country.

Before the announcement made by PM Modi in his third televised address, states like Maharashtra, West Bengal among others had already extended the lockdown by 15 days till April 30. The Indian Railways, in the same manner, has also cancelled all trains up to May 3. Apart from the operations of the goods trains for the supply of essential items in the country, all the Express, Superfast and passenger services will remain suspended till further notice.

Apart from announcing the extension of the lockdown, PM Modi also said that the lockdown measures will be stricter in the coming week. He further said that restrictions in some areas which do not report any new case of Coronavirus will be eased out slowly if the areas remain free of any new Coronavirus positive cases. Acknowledging that the economic cost in view of the lockdown has cost the nation dearly, PM Modi maintained that the government’s first priority is to save the lives of the people.