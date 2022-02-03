The Group has built several bilateral businesses towards innovation and creativity by collaborating with Atari on the technological solutions.

The ICICB Group revealed the next step in bringing Atari Hotels, a video game-inspired hotel, to life. The plots for the hotel construction are in prime locations in Dubai, Spain, and Gibraltar. The hotels will have video game-themes, combining entertainment and technology in the hospitality industry. Visitors and travelers will be able to explore vintage-inspired gaming terminals, experience realistic entertainment, and unwind in an easy-style bar during their stay.



The Group has built several bilateral businesses towards innovation and creativity by collaborating with Atari on the technological solutions. In line with its robust expansion plan, the Group secured the license to construct these smart “Atari Hotels.” This project sets a benchmark in the hospitality industry to bring virtual reality to guests. The company is developing the construction plans of Atari Hotels, which combine the past, present, and future of gaming. The hotel claims to provide a one-of-a-kind experience by engaging the customers in the world of entertainment and virtual reality.



It features state-of-the-art venues and rooms to accommodate e-sports events. “We are delighted to embark on a journey to create an entirely new immersive experience with Atari,” the Group’s CEO shared in a statement. “Since we acquired the license for hotel construction, we have been working with Atari Hotels on every detail. In establishing the world of hospitality gaming, we want to retain its original authenticity.”



The proposed hotel represents the convergence of the entertainment and luxury sectors to offer a new perspective to people of all ages. Vintage, pop culture, and nostalgia will be the main motif of Atari Hotels. The hotels will also accept the Atari Token (ATRI) for use inside the premises, including for loyalty programs and exclusive VIP experiences. The ICICB Group provides solutions and initiatives aimed at transforming the digital world. The Group is using practical content and state-of-the-art technology and operating in a variety of industries, including digital banking, crypto trading and finance, commercial real estate, security, and luxury items.



By collaborating with some of the world’s most well-known firms, the ICICB Group is committed to providing innovative goods and services that leverage artificial intelligence.



ICICB Group partnered with Atari, one of the most well-known international manufacturers of electronic game devices, to forge a strong relationship resulting in distinct projects that apply innovative technologies. Nolan Bushnell founded Atari in 1972, and it quickly became popular among Gen Xers. Its products paved the way for electronic games, and it is now a world-famous innovative and unique video game producer. Atari has an open, vigilant investment style, carrying a multitude of investment research through a detailed outline to stay on the cutting edge of investment planning.