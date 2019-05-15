Planning to visit UK for Cricket World Cup: Here are some tips to apply for visa online

Published: May 15, 2019

To make your UK visa application process convenient and hassle-free, below mentioned are the initiatives by VFS Global specifically for the UK which will ease travel to the country during this peak season.

One of the most commonly visited places for tourists in the world is the United Kingdom. What adds to the United Kingdom’s appeal is its immediacy with the Schengen region. Schengen opens up seamless tourism opportunities for sightseers if they wish to integrate their UK travel with a visit to continental Europe (which beholds dazzling landmarks and landscapes.

ICC World Cup 2019

According to experts, there will be a huge increase in the number of Indians travelling to the UK, as the World Cup is being held this summer. With each passing day, a huge spike is being witnessed by the hotels near the stadium.

Tempted already? Hence to make your UK visa application process convenient and hassle-free, below mentioned are the initiatives by VFS Global specifically for the UK which will ease travel to the country during this peak season.

1. Self-Upload Option

UK visa applicants can digitally upload documents prior to visiting the Visa Application Centre of VFS, and walk-in with just their passport. New online visa application interface allows customers to fill in the visa application form, book appointments, pay fees, self-upload documents, and opt for convenient services in a single online journey.

2. Priority & Super Priority Visa Services

Opt for a UK Priority Visa service, put your application at the front of the queue, and get your visa processed in up to five working days. If you apply for a super priority visa service, get your UK visa processed within 24 hours.

3. Keep My Passport When Applying

Apply for a UK visa and retain your passport whilst UK Visas and Immigration considers your visa application. This service is excellent for those needing to travel while their UK visa is under process or to apply for a visa to another country. UK Visas & Immigration will send a notification when the passport is required to be submitted. This is ideal for applicants with travel plans to multiple countries.

4. Check and Verify

Using this service, customers can opt to run information submitted with the UK visa application past trained VFS Global professionals for independent authentication. VFS Global will send a verification report directly to UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI). This service provides customers with a higher degree of assurance about the information submitted while giving greater confidence to UKVI about the genuineness of the document.

5. Visa At Your Doorstep

Apply for a visa from a location of choice, be it home, office, or school campus. However, this service is perfect for large groups travelling together. It allows the resilience of enrolling biometrics while submitting visa applications together on the same date and from the most convenient location.

