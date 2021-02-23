Hyderabad: Having passport related enquiries? Public Enquiry Counters will now be open for 6 hours

RPO said that many passport applicants travelling from various far off places have been facing hardships.

In Hyderabad, the working hours of Public Enquiry Counters in the Regional Passport Office have been increased and these enquiry counters will now be open for six hours on all working days. Until now, they have been operating for two hours in the morning, a report by The IE noted. The counters in Passport Back Office, RPO in Secunderabad takes matters related to complex and incomplete passport applications that are usually submitted at the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Ameerpet, Tolichowki and Begumpet region of Hyderabad along with and Nizamabad. In addition to this, the counter also caters to applications from Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLKs) at Karimnagar and 14 other Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in the state.

The timings for these have been 9.30 am to 11.30 am on working days and now there will be additional four hours to this. The report citing a statement issued by the RPO said that many passport applicants travelling from various far off places have been facing hardships. By the time they were able to reach the RPO in Secunderabad, closing time would be near, leading them to visit the office again multiple times. Keeping in view, the authorities decided to make the counter more accessible for people and extend the working hours of the Public Enquiry Counters at Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad. Starting from this week, the counter will be open from 09.30 am to 03.30 pm and this is inclusive of staff lunch time on all working days.

It is to note that all people are expected to approach the RPO’s Public Enquiry Counters if they have any kind of passport-related query, need information or submit pending documents. People can also seek help for redressal of their passport related grievances as the timings have now been amended.