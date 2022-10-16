Hyderabad beats Paris, Montreal to win ‘World Green City award’

Hyderabad bagged the coveted World Green Cities Award in the category of ‘Living Green for Inclusive Growth and Economic Recovery’ at the AIPH World Green City Awards held in South Korea. Hyderabad outranked 18 cities of the world to make it to the shortlist and then was chosen among six other cities.

The city of Charminar beat cities such as Montreal, Mexico City, and Paris to emmerge as the winner. It also won the award for the best overall World Green City 2022 i.e. the best across all six categories.

Hyderabad became the first Indian city to win an international award for the “World Green Cities Awards 2022”. The AIPH had invited entries for the event, and the city was chosen as the winner in the category of “Living Green for Inclusive Growth and Economic Recovery”, the Indian Express reported.

A press release stated that the city was proud to be acknowledged for its achievements in the field of living green. The Hyderabad Outer Ring Road was submitted as one of the entries in the category of “Living Green for Inclusive Growth and Economic Recovery.” The objective of this category is to create systems and solutions that help people overcome their economic distress. The ORR’s green belt was regarded as the best in the competition.

Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that the award shows that the state government’s efforts in implementing various urban development and Haritaharam programs are paying off. It is also a matter of pride that Hyderabad was the only Indian city to be selected for the awards.

The Chief Minister of Telangana also urged the officials and public representatives of the state to continue working towards making Telangana a green state. He said that the state government’s efforts and commitment to the environment are something that the world should be proud of.

K.T. Rama Rao, the Municipal Administration Minister, also thanked the officials of the HMDA for their efforts in making the city a living green city.

The award was given to the Telangana government’s large-scale tree-planting program known as “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram,” which was carried out from 2015 to 2016. The program aims to increase the tree cover of the state by about 33%.

The city was also recognized for its efforts in implementing various initiatives that rely on the use of nature and plants to create better urban environments. These programs help fulfill the local aspirations of the people for improved environmental, social, and economic resilience.