Hyderabad Airport becomes India’s first airport to start e-boarding facilities for international flights; Check process

Indigo was the first airline to start the international flight e-boarding service at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD). (Representative image by Reuters)

Hyderabad Airport becomes the first one in India to offer E-boarding services to flyers boarding international flights. Indigo was the first airline to start the international flight e-boarding service at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD). Hyderabad airport has already been providing end-to-end paperless E-boarding for flyers boarding domestic flights. The new procedure follows the true spirit of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and in line with the Centre’s Digital India campaign, says GMR in a statement.

The International E-boarding service will help reduce queue waiting time for flyers at the airport. The e-boarding service works as an advanced security solution and removes redundancies at checkpoints. The service also enables airlines to improve their resource utilization and optimize their processes. This will also enhance the safety and security of airports, GMR said in the statement.

Passenger availing of an international flight e-boarding service need to follow a few steps. Flyers must book the ticket online and do a web check-in. At the airport, passengers must show the digital or printed boarding card at the e-boarding scanner at Departures Entrance Gate. Flyers will be allowed to proceed once CISF validates the documents.

At the Check-in Counter, the agent scans the boarding card and flyers must drop luggage at the counter. At immigration, flyers must complete the passport verification – a process overseen by the Bureau of Immigration officials. At the security screening zone, flyers must put hand baggage on the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), and then proceed for security check. They need to scan the boarding card on an e-boarding scanner.

At the boarding gate, passengers must scan the boarding card on an e-boarding scanner and then move towards the gates for boarding the aircraft. International flyers are processed from the Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT). Passengers must go through special screening and safety measures as a mandatory process against the Coronavirus

Notably, Hyderabad International Airport started its domestic e-boarding facility in December 2015.