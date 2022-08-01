Hyatt Hotels to manage and re-brand Bhopals’s iconic Noor-Us-Sabah Palace hotel

The Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced its management agreement with Bhopal’s Noor-Us-Sabah Palace. One of the oldest hotels in India, Noor-Us-Sabah will undergo extensive renovations to become a 60-room heritage hotel under ‘The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in India. The refurbished property will open doors to guests in 2025. This will be Hyatt’s debut ‘Unbound Collection’ property in India.

As part of its strategy to grow its presence in India, Hyatt has been focused on developing and introducing its brands in the country, Dhruva Rathore, the Vice President of Development for India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt, said via a press statement. The company is committed to bringing the best possible service to its customers and the acquisition of the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace in Bhopal is a perfect addition to the Unbound Collection, he added.

“This collection of independent hotels has seen great momentum across the globe, as each property invites guests to experience distinct culture and history, and we look forward to expanding The Unbound Collection by Hyatt footprint throughout the sub-continent,” Rathore said.

Spread across 18 acres, ‘Noor -Us-Sabah Palace’ was originally built as a royal residence in the 1920s by Bhopal’s last ruling Nawab Hamidullah Khan for his eldest daughter, Abida Sultan. It was converted into a hotel in 1998. The high-end luxury hotel will undergo a major renovation, which will bring it back to its original grandeur and provide guests with an authentic and unique experience. The hotel will also be able to cater to the needs of both leisure and premium business travelers.

The hotel is located in an upscale area of Bhopal, and it offers a magnificent view of the Bada Talab, which is an artificial lake, one of the largest artificial lakes in India. The hotel’s royal architecture and the surrounding landscape have been identified as some of the reasons why it has been regarded as one of the most popular hotels in the city.

“We are delighted to work alongside Hyatt for the first hotel in India within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio,” said Sikandar Hafiz Khan, Chairman – Reliable Group, which owns Noor-Us-Sabah Palace

The ‘Unbound Collection by Hyatt is a collection of unique properties that are located across different cities and regions. Each of these properties has its own unique story to tell, said an official statement.

The hotel is expected to join the 30 other hotels in this category that are currently part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Some of these include the recently opened California’s Carmel Valley Ranch and the Jinmao Hotel Lijang, as well as the Panama City-based Hotel La Compaia. It is also expected to add more properties in the pipeline such as the Gran Hansa Hotel in Finland, the Magma Resort in Greece, the La Zambra in Mexico, and the Barai Hua Hin in Thailand.