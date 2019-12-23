Hurry! Book flight tickets starting at just Rs 899 as IndiGo Christmas, New Year sale begins

IndiGo connects 60 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations.

Indigo sale: Christmas and New Year are here and its time to travel and know the unknown. However, if you have not planned anything, you do have the time to get out and experience the pleasant weather during late winter and early summer. IndiGo launched a Christmas and New Year special sale offering 10 lakh seats across its vast network. The fares for domestic flights begin at Rs 899 and international flights at Rs 2,999.

Indigo sale dates

Four-day IndiGo sale has started on December 23 and will culminate on December 26, 2019. If one books flights under IndiGo’s Christmas and New Year special sale, the travel period will be between January 15, 2020 and April 15, 2020.

“We are delighted to announce this four-day Christmas and New Year sale across our network between December 23 to December 26, 2019. Through this sale, we aspire to create more flexibility of choice for our customers to fly across 83 domestic and international destinations at low fares. The network-wide sale will also offer connections to new international destinations including Hanoi, Ho-Chi-Minh-City, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Riyadh, Jeddah and Yangon at discounted prices. This will be a perfect way for our customers to access great deals to plan and book their travel till April 15, 2020,” IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

“We will continue to provide affordable, on-time, courteous and hassle-free flying experience across our network. We are humbled to be the preferred choice of our customers to travel within India and overseas. We would like to thank our customers for their trust while wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Boulter said.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 240 aircraft. The airline offers 1500 daily flights. IndiGo connects 60 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations. IndiGo operates flights to exotic destinations such China, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Flyers can book tickets through IndiGo’s official website www.goindigo.in. Flyers can enjoy zero convenience fee on sale flight ticket fare on IndiGo website as well as mobile app.