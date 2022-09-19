How you can overcome your fears through adventure sports

By Niharika Nigam,

There is a lot of difference between watching sky diving on YouTube and doing it in real life. Many of us are fascinated with the thought of looking at the world below us from a significant height or diving underwater with beautiful creatures around, but the reality can be a little different than what it seems.

What stops us: The fear of the unknown

The fear of the unknown often overwhelms us, giving us goosebumps by just the thought of it. For instance, fear of heights or acrophobia is a mental health condition in which the individual experiences an intense fear of heights. It’s a type of anxiety disorder and some people suffer from it too. However, a few adventure sports can help overcome such phobias and provide a sense of achievement to individuals, besides the thrill, the adventure, and the adrenaline rush.

How can we overcome our fears through adventure sports

Adventure sports like bungy jumping, paragliding, flying fox, scuba diving, skydiving and giant swing are some thrilling activities that can help you overcome your fears that may have haunted you for years. The good thing is that all these activities are carried out under expert supervision and after fulfilling some formalities like medical fitness, age, weight etc. There are several other adventure sports as well that can help you overcome your demons!

Make up your mind. One day at a time!

Facing fear is not everyone’s cup of tea. It takes dedication, and encouragement to overcome doubts every single day. Activities like bungy jumping and sky diving are extreme sports but a once in a lifetime experience that you can cherish forever. It is never easy to adapt to something so breathtaking, in seconds. Of course, it takes time.

Prepare your mind to experience an episode full of thrill between breathtaking serene backgrounds. No matter what adventure activity you pick, they’ll leave you with a unique experience. Get a journal and note down how you want to go about it. In the process, you will gradually reach the cliff and create a video of your first hug to nature.

Perfect match for an introvert

If you are someone who avoids social gathering and prefer being indoors, adventure activities are the best way to get out and make friends. Wherever you go, nobody knows who you are, and it will automatically boost your confidence levels to interact with people, explore places, and new cuisines and create beautiful memories.

Every adventure sport is a door to mesmerizing memories. And when you come back, decorate your room or house with stunning photos of your adventure, to cherish those moments for a lifetime. Adventure tours can also be a motivation to encourage yourself to take another trip of pure inner happiness.

Practice to overcome a fear like acrophobia

Acrophobia is often triggered in irrational situations like being on the top floor of a building, despite there being no chance of you falling. Over time, these fears turn into anxiety, fueling your fear. Albeit it is not in your control but somehow from somewhere, you will have to get rid of these ongoing habits to embrace the thrill.

Bungy jumping is the best way you can overcome your fear of heights. Today, India has some of the best and safe bungy jumping platforms in Asia, at Goa and Rishikesh, managed by trained and professional coaches, who are helping hundreds of individuals overcome their fear of height, every day. So, it’s time for you to decide now, whether you would like to live with your demons in your head or take the daring leap!

(The author is Director, Business Development at Jumpin Heights. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)