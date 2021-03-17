How to plan your next trip with forest walk, flexible hotel bookings, pocket friendly backpack options

For many leisure travellers and corporates travelling by road, breakfast is an important part of the day but one that they often miss due to hectic schedules or safety concerns. (Photo source: Hotel Saket 27)

Your travel options made easy and cheap with flexible hotel bookings, affordable and pocket friendly backpack options and more! From India’s first forest healing centre in Ranikhet to boost forest walks to new hotel launches and established backpack chains springing up more options across the country and unique breakfast offerings being rolled out for leisure travellers, there seems to be plenty of action to kickstart domestic travel demand in 2021!

Take a walk in India’s First Forest Healing Centre in Ranikhet

Forests, according to the Japanese concept of ‘shinrin-yoku’ or forest bathing, is a perfect haven to rejuvenate. Embracing trees and circumambulating around trees is also a timeless practice that has evolved across decades in India. With the Uttarakhand Forest Department launching India’s first Forest Healing Centre spanning 13 acres in Ranikhet, travellers can enjoy forest walks and engage in leisurely activities in the outdoors.

Specially Curated Breakfast Options

For many leisure travellers and corporates travelling by road, breakfast is an important part of the day but one that they often miss due to hectic schedules or safety concerns. Several restaurants are now offering curated breakfast menus.

Located at Dhan Mill in Chhatarpur, Colocal offers their specially curated breakfast menu on all days between 8 am and 11 am. The breakfast menu comprises the freshest ingredients that make their way to the American breakfast platter. This also includes a variety of toasts and nut bowls, Colocal chocolate based desserts and much more. For those who enjoy hot chocolate, there are several variants to choose from. With summer settling in, guests can opt for signature cold brews and the popular Cacao Sangria as well.

Flexible booking strategies: Guests can WhatsApp their concerns

A recent addition to the business and entertainment hub of Delhi is Hotel Saket 27, which is a unit of BMB Resort Pvt Ltd, which has 51 rooms, an all day dining restaurant and banquet facilities. Located a few kilometers from Qutub Minar, the hotel is easily accessible to those travelling in the national capital.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, Hotel Saket27’s owner Mohan Bhushan stated as follows, “Towards the start of 2021, the inn experience was something that travelers yearned for. Guests also need adaptable booking strategies simply in the event that they are compelled to drop at short notification because of a nearby lockdown or individual conditions related to health. Sanitisation stations, automated meeting rooms and COVID-pulverised cleaning are the new standard.”

He further added, “Now, the visitor experience begins well before registration and proceeds with post-stay driven innovation all through the stay. During a stay, guests can WhatsApp or text on the off chance in case they face any issues. They also need to be given the option for contactless room passage and room administration to feel more secure. Indoor amusement exercises and activities offer guests more alternatives during their visit to stay indoors.”

Rise of Backpacker Chains

With many young Indian travellers opting for affordable accommodation, the rise of backpacker chains is here to stay. Tricky as it is to choose a safe and good place to stay while traveling, there are hotel chains such as Zostel, Vista Rooms and Treebo that offer fine accommodation experiences that are pocket friendly as well.

Private Vacation Homes

Many Indian travellers consider private vacation homes and villas as preferable and safer to booking hotels. With WHO compliance safety norms in place, there are premium luxury villas and vacation homes that cater to travellers who want the best of everything and are ready to shell out more for it.

When Financial Express had earlier spoken to SaffronStays and Lohono Stays a few months ago, it was confirmed that there is considerable travel demand for villas and luxury vacation homes in Goa, Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar, among others.