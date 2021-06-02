How to book safe staycation packages? ITC Grand Bharat reopens with DNV platinum certification

ITC Grand Bharat’s recent announcement of a phased reopening of its hotel shows an optimistic outlook in the hospitality segment.

Safe staycations and safe dining experiences are back! Meanwhile, ITC Grand Bharat has announced its phased reopening with its DNV platinum certification. With more stayThis paves the way for new habits such as staycations and workcations are here to stay. While these new habits create new opportunities for the hospitality segment, Emily Broad Leib, Harvard’s Food Law and Policy Clinic’s faculty director has been quoted as saying that people are now more thoughtful about their food choices.

Mindfulness has become a part of their decision making routine of skimming across options that address a ‘bunch of different concerns’ including local and regional food, as quoted by Patrick Symmes in popular food magazine ‘Bon Appetit’.

Stepping aside from people’s food choices, there is no doubt that people are now choosing their travel destinations with caution too. In the coming months, however, the travel uptick is expected to revive, particularly in the wellness segment.

ITC Grand Bharat’s phased reopening: Details on ‘WeAssure’ initiative

ITC Grand Bharat’s recent announcement of a phased reopening of its hotel shows an optimistic outlook in the hospitality segment. The hotel is all set to welcome guests with stringent safety protocols as part of its ‘WeAssure’ initiative.

So, what exactly is ITC Hotels ‘WeAssure’ initiative all about?

The initiative provides guests with worry free stays at ITC Grand Bharat, along with the assurance based on its recent ‘Platinum Level Certification’ under DNV’s ‘My Care’ infection risk management programme for ‘WeAssure’.

The platinum certification was issued by DNV for ITC Hotels’ rigorous health, safety and hygiene protocols that are being seamlessly implemented to ensure the safety of guests at ITC Grand Bharat.

With its 104 all-suites retreat set to embody ‘Unhurried Luxury’, the hotel combines the elements of visual grandeur with intimacy and functions in sync with the highest principles of environmental stewardship.

Guests can also expect the entire spectrum of Responsible Luxury experience with digital check in & check outs, contact light dining, safe distancing, strict sanitisation protocols, QR codes and staycations .

Terming the consistent support of guests as the ‘bedrock of strength’, Rajat Sethi, General Manager – ITC Grand Bharat emphasised that the DNV platinum level certification brings greater confidence to their guests as safety standards are further enhanced through the ‘WeAssure’ initiative.

How to book safe staycation packages with ITC Hotels

Traveling and planning a safe staycation package has been made easier on ITC Hotels official website. Guests can choose the staycation that suits their budget and needs online itself.

Added to this, guests can also leverage ‘The Safe Car Promise’ under ITC Hotels. This service ensures that all guest vehicles undergo stringent deep cleaning on a daily basis using accredited surface antimicrobials. Chauffeurs also are subject to regular temperature checks and wear the PPE suit at all times while observing other safety checks as well.

Staycations offer an opportunity for renowned hospitality brands to step up their fight against the pandemic by advocating the highest standards of safety protocols within their premises, thereby creating an ‘easy win-win’ situation for guests and travellers.