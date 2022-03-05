How Russian airspace closure has changed flight times to India

Air India flights have not been affected as it still continues to use the Russian airspace for its flights, from the western hemisphere.

With the closure of Russian airspace for Canadian, US-based and European airlines, flights of some major destinations in these areas and India have become longer.

The Russian airspace closure has caused passengers higher fares inconvenience and longer flight times.

Air India flights have not been affected as it still continues to use the Russian airspace for its flights, from the western hemisphere.

According to Flightradar24, the flight-tracking website shows flight time and routes from before and after the invasion of Ukraine that has triggered the West’s closure of airspaces to Russian aircraft.

Also read: Russia Ukraine War News Live

This article will be showcasing some screengrabs of the flight-tracking website Flightradar24, which include routes from Chicago-Delhi, Helsinki-Delhi, and Newark to Delhi.

On March 1, the United Airlines flight from Newark to Delhi took 13 hours and 53 minutes to arrive in Delhi by avoiding the Russian airspace. Before entering the Indian subcontinent, the aircraft flew over the Northern Atlantic Ocean and Europe and the Middle East. (Source: Flightradar24)

On February 2, the same United Airlines flight had taken only 12 hours and 38 minutes to operate while flying over Russian airspace before it entered India. (Source: Flightradar24)

On March 1, Air India’s flight from Newark-Delhi continued to use the Russian airspace even after the crisis. The duration of the flight is 13 hours and 19 minutes, which was similar to the flight durations prior to the Ukraine crisis. (Source: Flightradar24)

Similarly, the United Airlines that flew from Chicago to Delhi took an extension of time which was 14 hours and 43 minutes on March 1, to avoid the Russian airspace. (Source: Flightradar24)

While flying from the Russian airspace on February 2, the same United Airlines took only 13 hours and 16 minutes while operating from Chicago to Delhi.

On March 1, the Air India flight on the other hand took only 13 hours and 30 minutes, while flying from Chicago to Delhi. (Source: Flightradar24)

On March 2, Finnair’s flight from Helsinki to Delhi avoided the Russian airspace before entering the Indian subcontinent and took 8 hours 52 minutes, which is three hours longer compared to taking the Russian route. (Source: Flightradar24)

On February 2, Finnair flight from Helsinki to Delhi took 6 hours and 15 minutes, when it flew into Russia before heading into Delhi. (Source: Flightradar24)