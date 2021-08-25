How digital payments make travelling safe

Using credit cards and debit cards to make payments is the norm even when you are not travelling nowadays.

By Yash Sharma,

Covid 19 has invented new norms. From business to jobs, from leisure to entertainment, from technology to finances, everything has undergone a sea change. The finance sector which was already heavily digital underwent a further transformation, the effect of which reflected greatly on the travel industry.

With the travel industry picking up thanks to the curbs being relaxed and people getting vaccinated, new travel norms have to be followed to a T. With health, safety and hygiene protocols being in place for travelling, there is an even more increasing need to use digital currency for payments during travel.

Carrying loads of money while travelling was never a wise option even earlier. So now making digital payments provides for a no-touch, safe travel. Here is a rundown of a few digital options for payments for global travel.

Traveller’s cheque

Traveller cheques were widely used during travel before the advent of digitalisation. This prepaid cash facility was the most preferred option for payment in place of cash transactions even earlier. The huge advantage it carried was that apart from being a cashless transaction, a stolen traveller’s cheque could easily be replaced.

Credit and Debit Cards

Using credit cards and debit cards to make payments is the norm even when you are not travelling nowadays. And when travelling, it is the most preferred method of payment. The ease and convenience of making a payment by just swiping the card on a card machine or making an online payment by typing the card details, makes this mode of payment safe.

However, there is a mode of payment method that is gaining more popularity with travellers nowadays given this pandemic and that’s travel prepaid cards.

Travel Prepaid Card

One of the features and advantages of a travel prepaid card is that it allows you to carry multiple currencies at the same time, making it a popular choice for international travellers. This apart, there are a few more obvious advantages of using a prepaid travel card – they are safer than cash, they are easily available – they can be ordered from the confines of your home, are globally accepted and convenient to use. To top it, money can be loaded or reloaded digitally at the click of a button. Moreover, if you are not sure about the amount loaded in each currency while travelling to different countries, you can transfer funds easily and instantly from one currency wallet to another. Customer service is available 24/7 to guide you on the same as well as clarify your doubts.

Travel prepaid cards, like other modes of online payment, can be used for making purchases at stores and online transactions. They also come with some more added benefits such as some prepaid cards help you save on exchange fees provided you load them with local currency before you embark on your journey. Another advantageous feature of this mode of payment is that you don’t have to worry about currency fluctuations. Moreover if you lose your primary card or your card gets damaged, you can use the replacement card which is already provided in the card kit, after activating it. Some cards come with free travel insurance as well. Travel prepaid cards were designed keeping in mind the needs of all travellers and the various destinations they visit. Isn’t that a blessing for all international and national travellers?

(The author is CEO, Quick Forex. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)