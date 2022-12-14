How about spending New Year’s Eve on a yacht charter; Here are the options

Planning something unique to celebrate the New Year? How about a luxury yacht charter? It can be the best holiday choice for those seeking a calm and scenic getaway, especially if you decide to travel to the Caribbean.

Don’t worry, it’s not too late to book a New Year’s Eve yacht charter and enjoy a Caribbean winter holiday with your loved ones. We understand that it might be difficult for you to choose the right island but we are here to help you pick the best options available. Take a look:

Jamaica

Jamaica should be on your bucket list if you are looking for a superyacht destination. The land of reggae rhythms and stunning locations, Jamaica will offer fun in abundance to the entire family. From relaxed beach parties to extravagant black-tie affairs – You’ll find it all. You can soak up the warm Caribbean sun on sugar-white sandy beaches, explore coffee plantations, and enjoy the tranquility of the Blue Mountains. You cannot miss visiting Kingston, Bob Marley’s house. It has been converted into a museum dedicated to the legendary musician, as well as the Trench Town & Cultural Yard Museum, a tenement yard where Marley lived until his early 20s and which inspired and shaped much of his music.

Don’t forget to try local food and drinks while you are in Jamaica.

The Cayman Islands

The insignia of choice for luxury yachts, the Cayman Islands is still a lesser-known yachting destination. This British Overseas Territory is a must-visit during a New Year’s Eve yacht charter. Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach is one of the world’s best beaches. It offers everything that you would want on a holiday – From luxury spas to the best gourmet restaurants. You have to make a visit to Grand Cayman’s legendary Stingray City – You can swim with the friendly southern stingrays in their natural habitat and relish a Mudslide or Rum Runner.

The Exumas, Bahamas

Another popular cruising destination with superyachts is the Exumas known for boasting 100s of paradisiacal islands and cays lapped by some of the bluest waters on Earth. You will start your journey from Nassau, a scenic location that will make everything look beautiful. You can head to the 141-acre waterpark at Atlantis Bahamas, Paradise Island.

It’s not just the waterpark that you’ll like – there are world-class spas, designer boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and a championship golf course. Paradise Island also features one of the world’s largest casinos.

A must-visit is Pig Beach on the uninhabited island of Big Major Cay, where a group of free-roaming pigs and piglets have taken up residence.

Which Caribbean Island you’ll be choosing for this Christmas and New Year’s Eve yacht charter?