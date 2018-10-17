Hotels.com reveals ideal Dussehra long weekend getaway options

The last decade has witnessed major transformations in Indian travel patterns. Instead of the usual solitary annual vacation, Indian travellers are stepping away from the norm by taking shorter, more frequent breaks to rejuvenate themselves. And what better excuse for a quick getaway than long weekends!

Typically known for putting in long working hours, Indians are now turning towards long weekends for a chance to escape the clutter of day to day life. This holds true even more so in 2018, with nearly 17 long weekends on offer! With Dussehra falling on a Friday, the upcoming long weekend has already gotten Indian travellers packing their bags and exploring the best quick getaway options around their cities. While traditionally Indians preferred staying home during festivals, over the last few years, travel during festive periods has started gaining increasing popularity.

Corroborating this trend of festive travel was search data revealed by Hotels.com earlier this year, where they witnessed a substantial 44 per cent increase in hotel searches on their India website for the long weekend festive period during Holi. Offbeat, memorable and refreshing – below are the top unique Indian destinations that Hotels.com, a market leader in booking services, recommends for Indian travellers during the Dussehra long weekend:

Ex-Mumbai

Malshej Ghat : A beautiful mountain pass in the Western Ghats, this well-known weekend retreat near is perhaps one of the most picturesque regions you can experience in Maharashtra. The place is adorned with an abundance of flora and fauna, especially birdlife. The Siberian migratory birds that flock here during the rains make for a spectacular sight.

Kolad: If you are game for pulsating adventure activities over the long weekend, Kolad is the place to be. An excellent place for long treks (the most sought-after being the one to Plus Valley), Kolad is also home to the gushing Kundalika River flowing by this little village. Its scenic landscape along with several waterfalls emerging from the surrounding mountains makes it idyllic for camping too.

Kamshet: Kamshet – also known as the ‘paragliders paradise’ – is yet another beautiful destination near Mumbai that makes for a perfect weekend hideout. It also is a haven for those who fancy exploring and going off the beaten track in quest of an unconventional expedition; the beautiful and ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves adorning the destination are sure to offer you a splendid treat.

Ex-Delhi

Kasauli: A quaint British-era hill station around 300 kms from Delhi, Kasauli is perfect if you are looking for some me-time this long weekend. The colonial ambience of Kasauli is reinforced by stretches of cobbled road, quaint shops, and ancient houses with charming facades and neat little gardens and orchards. Tall, rain-washed trees, and fresh mountain air add to the charm and beauty of this place.

Dalhousie: For a beautiful weekend amongst lush greenery, misty mountains and clouds descending on the hills, book your tickets to Dalhousie. The Pir Pinjal mountain range of Dalhousie is as overwhelmingly gorgeous with the uninterrupted breeze with drizzling rains and scenic views creating a picturesque setting.

Mussoorie: Snuggled in the foothills of the majestic Himalayas is Mussorrie, which is rightly bestowed the title of ‘Queen of the Hill Stations’. Located on an amulet shaped ridge, at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level, Mussoorie’s evergreen hills and rich fauna species surrounded by clouds, thrills and captivates travellers.

Ex-Bengaluru

Wayanad: As you wander through the coffee plantations and breathe in the pure air, you will wonder why Wayanad hadn’t been on your weekend getaway list from Banaglore all along! A little piece of heaven on earth, Wayanad is located in Kerala and nearly 5 hour drive from Bangalore. Wayanad is renowned for its trekking trails which are covered in lush green forest passing through thickets, waterfalls with splendid sight of wildlife in their natural habitat.

Coorg: Located in the Western Ghats, Coorg is one of Karnataka’s most popular tourist locations and is a mere overnight journey away from Bangalore. With its mist-covered coffee plantations, pleasant weather and clean air, elephant rides and treks – it is the perfect spot for nature and adventure lovers!

Nandi Hills: Nandi is an ancient hill fortress that has numerous legends associated with it. While trekking and paragliding are popular activities in Nandi Hills, the most popular place to visit here is Tipu Sultan’s summer palace. Over the years, the hills have turned into a very popular holiday destination – replete with spectacular views and surreal experiences.