Hong Kong, Singapore agree to new travel bubble

October 15, 2020 3:10 PM

Under the air travel bubble, travelers will also not be subject to compulsory quarantine, provided they have taken coronavirus tests mutually recognised by both cities, with a negative test result.

The launch date has yet to be announced.

Hong Kong and Singapore say they have agreed to a bilateral air travel bubble, re-establishing travel links as coronavirus infections in both cities decline.

Under the air travel bubble, travellers from Hong Kong and Singapore will not be restricted on their travel purposes, Hong Kong commerce minister Edward Yau said at a news conference on Thursday.

This means that tourists from each city will be able to visit the other.

Both Hong Kong and Singapore temporarily closed their borders earlier this year, banning short-term visitors from entering as they fought to reduce coronavirus infections.

Additionally, travellers are required to fly on dedicated flights, which will only serve air travel bubble travelers between Hong Kong and Singapore.

