Covid-19: Home quarantine for international arrivals from January 11

All travellers from countries at risk need to undertake testing on arrival and have been advised to pre-book the test online on Air Suvidha Portal to facilitate timely testing and avoid inconvenience.

In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases worldwide and emergence of the Omicron strain, the union health ministry on Friday revised the guidelines for all international arrivals from January 11. All travellers will undergo home quarantine for seven days and have to undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. Travellers have to upload results of RT-PCR test for Covid-19 done on the 8th day on Air Suvidha portal which is to be monitored by the respective states/UTs.

All travellers, including those 2% who were selected for random testing on arrival and were found negative, will undergo home quarantine for seven days and undergo RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

International travellers arriving through seaports and land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently.

They have to submit the self-declaration form at seaports/land ports on arrival.

Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they will have to undergo testing and treated as protocol.

Contacts of the suspect case are the co-passengers seated in the same row, three rows in front and three rows behind along with identified cabin crew. Also, all the community contacts of those travellers who have tested positive during home quarantine period would be subjected to quarantine for 14 days and tested as per ICMR protocol.