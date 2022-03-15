Holidaying on Holi! India sees massive surge in advance bookings over weekend as travellers step out

International destinations like Dubai and Sri Lanka have also witnessed an increased demand for this long weekend.

According to the recent data shared by EaseMyTrip, there has been a 40%-50% jump in advance air ticket bookings across the country for the upcoming long weekend of Holi, as compared to the same period last year. If one has to guess, this could be a strong testament to the underlying pent-up travel demand. With the number of Covid cases declining significantly and resuming international travel, a surge has been observed in last-minute travel bookings as well. It looks like the demand is set to grow further in the coming days as people are still cognizant about new pandemic waves.

The data shows that people are showing a preference for 5-star hotels during the Holi weekend. This is understandable as there is a growing requirement for higher standards of sanitization. Bookings to and from states such as Goa, Kashmir, Himachal, have seen a 40% rise in bookings. International destinations like Dubai and Sri Lanka have also witnessed an increased demand for this long weekend. Approximately 30-40% of these people are opting for flexible bookings and cancellation policies or refund measures.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip stated that the rise in travel bookings during this period highlights the growing sentiment among travellers to venture out for leisure travel. Pitti said a huge rise in demand for the coming months is expected.

“We have witnessed a 50% jump in air ticket bookings for this long weekend, which has been further supported by the easing of travel restrictions. The travel sentiment is strongly reviving as we are witnessing an increasing demand for offbeat and international destinations, which is an optimistic step towards complete travel normalcy. This momentum will continue further as we are expecting the pent-up travel demand to sustain for the whole year, which will contribute to the much-needed revival of the sector,” Pitti said.