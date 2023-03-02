scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Holi 2023 Ticket Booking: Here’s how you can book cheap flight tickets to go home this festival

On Holi, booking flight tickets gets expensive. So here is a way through which you can book tickets at a cheap rate.

Written by FE Travel
Updated:
flight tickets, holi 2023, Holi 2023 ticket booking, cheap flight tickets, cheap aero plane tickets, holi tickets, holi flight, lifestyle
Book cheap flight tickets for home

Holi 2023 Flight Ticket Booking: Are you planning to go home on Holi (March 8) but are worried about the expensive flight tickets? Here’s some good news – You can now book a cheaper flight ticket.

Usually, people start booking tickets for Holi on railways 2-3 months in advance so that they get confirmed tickets. But there are a few who cannot book due to responsibilities at work. Here’s how you can book tickets at a cheap rate:

Also Read

You can book plane tickets through Flipkart at a lower price. In case, you are planning to travel to UP-Bihar, then the flight ticket can turn out to be very economical for you. That’s not all, from March 1 to March 7, tickets from Delhi to Lucknow will cost you just Rs 2,301.

Also Read

Holi 2023: How to book cheap flight tickets?

For booking tickets, first of all, you have to visit Flipkart’s website https://www.flipkart.com/travel/flights.

Then, if you want to travel from Delhi to Lucknow, then you will have to submit the details required.

Next, you will be able to book the flight at your convenience.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 11:25 IST