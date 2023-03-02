Holi 2023 Ticket Booking: Here’s how you can book cheap flight tickets to go home this festival

Holi 2023 Flight Ticket Booking: Are you planning to go home on Holi (March 8) but are worried about the expensive flight tickets? Here’s some good news – You can now book a cheaper flight ticket.

Usually, people start booking tickets for Holi on railways 2-3 months in advance so that they get confirmed tickets. But there are a few who cannot book due to responsibilities at work. Here’s how you can book tickets at a cheap rate:

You can book plane tickets through Flipkart at a lower price. In case, you are planning to travel to UP-Bihar, then the flight ticket can turn out to be very economical for you. That’s not all, from March 1 to March 7, tickets from Delhi to Lucknow will cost you just Rs 2,301.

Holi 2023: How to book cheap flight tickets?

For booking tickets, first of all, you have to visit Flipkart’s website https://www.flipkart.com/travel/flights.

Then, if you want to travel from Delhi to Lucknow, then you will have to submit the details required.

Next, you will be able to book the flight at your convenience.