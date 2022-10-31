Historic air connectivity commences to Odisha’s KBK tribal-dominated Koraput: CM Patnaik flags off first flight

Koraput, which is a tribal-dominated district of Odisha and was earlier Maoist-infested can now boast of air connectivity from Bhubaneswar. Belonging to the backward KBK region of Odisha, the Koraput district has a wealth of natural resources and scenic beauty with enormous potential for tourism with its rich tribal culture. But a lack of air connectivity to this region was preventing its faster growth and development.



Realizing the enormous potential of Koraput, the Odisha government had been working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure that flights to the Jeypore which is the district headquarter of Koraput commences at the earliest.

After 75 years of Indian independence, the first flight to Jeypore in Koraput lifted off the Biju Patnaik international airport in Bhubaneswar, heralding a new chapter of development for this district which was more infamous at one time for Maoist infestation.



Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off the direct flight service of IndiaOne Air this morning from Bhubaneswar to Jeypore. The flight from Bhubaneswar will leave at 11.35am and reach Jeypore at 1.20pm. The flight will depart from Jeypore will take off at 4.05pm and arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 5.50pm.



With this air connectivity, Koraput district will emerge as the most awaited destination in the eastern part of India with its pristine rich forest, vibrant tribal culture, ecofriendly lifestyle and organice food products.