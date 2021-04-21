  • MORE MARKET STATS

High Court asks Uttarakhand govt to issue guidelines for Chardham yatra

By: |
April 21, 2021 4:13 PM

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to publish the standard operating procedures for the forthcoming Chardham yatra in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, observing that the pilgrimage cannot be allowed to turn into another Kumbh.

The high court directed the state government to take the help of central agencies to build temporary hospitals and admit patients suffering from coronavirus.

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to publish the standard operating procedures for the forthcoming Chardham yatra in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, observing that the pilgrimage cannot be allowed to turn into another Kumbh. Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma of the high court made the observation during the virtual hearing of a batch of PILs related to the state government’s handling of the pandemic on Tuesday. The yatra is slated to start from May 14.

COVID-19 norms were openly flouted during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela. A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (shahi snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen without masks and did not maintain social distancing. The court also directed the state government to step up COVID-19 testing by deploying mobile vans in interior regions and increase the number of COVID hospitals besides supplying adequate PPE kits and other safety equipment to health workers.

Related News

The high court directed the state government to take the help of central agencies to build temporary hospitals and admit patients suffering from coronavirus. The court also said that government hospitals must be equipped with CT Scan machines and 25 per cent of the beds in private hospitals be reserved for people holding BPL cards. The court enquired about availability of vaccines and Remdesivir injection in the state.

The state has also been directed to publish information of all hospitals and vaccination centres online for easy access. The HC has directed secretary (health and finance) Amit Negi to file a detailed report on all these issues before the next date of hearing on May 10 and be personally present in court.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. High Court asks Uttarakhand govt to issue guidelines for Chardham yatra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Karnataka: Heli tourism criticized by environment activists, Mysuru royal family; here is why
2Travelling to Kerala? RT-PCR tests, strict isolation, night curfew and more safety protocols for domestic passengers
3US advises its citizens to avoid travelling to India due to COVID spike