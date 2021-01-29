  • MORE MARKET STATS

Heritage tours of BMC headquarters begin this weekend; CM takes first trip

By: |
January 29, 2021 12:56 PM

The heritage tours curated in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and BMC will begin this weekend.

BMC, BMC heritage tours, BMC building BMC tour curated by MTDC, MC tours timings, how to take BMC building tour, Maharashtra CM Uddhav ThackreyA local tourism agency Khaki Tours has curated the heritage tours in the BMC building.

Mumbaikers will now be able to take heritage tours of the BMC building. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey on Thursday inaugurated its new initiative to boost tourism, heritage tours of Mumbai’s iconic Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building.

The heritage tours curated in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and BMC will begin this weekend. People willing to take the hour-long tour can book tours via MTDC’s platform.

Related News

A local tourism agency Khaki Tours has curated the heritage tours in the BMC building. The tours will only be conducted during the weekends. Starting from gate no 2 of the BMC headquarters, the tourists will be taken to the chowk inside the premises. The tourists will get to see the various offices of BMC leaders, mayor’s office, the commissioner’s office, the general body hall and also the museum on the second floor.

Thackeray, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Aaditya Thackeray, and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal took the first tour of the headquarters on Thursday.

Remembering his first visit to BMC, Thackeray shared that he was 13 years old when he first visited the building and came to the general body hall. He viewed the then mayor’s election through the viewing gallery where the important discussions were held and decisions were taken.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Heritage tours of BMC headquarters begin this weekend CM takes first trip
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 flight ban: DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till February 28
2Bungy Jumping in Goa is a showstopper and will always shine bright: Niharika Nigam, Jumpin Heights
3Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel takes stock of damage caused to Red Fort, seeks report