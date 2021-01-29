Heritage tours of BMC headquarters begin this weekend; CM takes first trip

A local tourism agency Khaki Tours has curated the heritage tours in the BMC building.

Mumbaikers will now be able to take heritage tours of the BMC building. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey on Thursday inaugurated its new initiative to boost tourism, heritage tours of Mumbai’s iconic Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building.

The heritage tours curated in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and BMC will begin this weekend. People willing to take the hour-long tour can book tours via MTDC’s platform.

A local tourism agency Khaki Tours has curated the heritage tours in the BMC building. The tours will only be conducted during the weekends. Starting from gate no 2 of the BMC headquarters, the tourists will be taken to the chowk inside the premises. The tourists will get to see the various offices of BMC leaders, mayor’s office, the commissioner’s office, the general body hall and also the museum on the second floor.

Thackeray, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Aaditya Thackeray, and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal took the first tour of the headquarters on Thursday.

Remembering his first visit to BMC, Thackeray shared that he was 13 years old when he first visited the building and came to the general body hall. He viewed the then mayor’s election through the viewing gallery where the important discussions were held and decisions were taken.