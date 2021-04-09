Here’s why Residence concept is gaining popularity in India’s hospitality sector

Branded residences are a viable and profitable proposition for hotel operators as it targets a different set of individuals and locks in long term business on lease.

in conversation with Financial Express Online shared his views on the trend of residences in India and more. Excerpt:

While the hospitality industry was recovering from Covid shock early this year, its second wave is again dealing a blow to the industry. To cope with it, Hyatt Hotel Corporation recently announced the launch of Hyatt Delhi Residences in New Delhi, India. With an all-new luxury experience curated for the discerning traveler, Hyatt Delhi Residences include 124 well-appointed apartments, divided into bedroom apartments and duplex townhouses, with spacious interiors paired with Hyatt’s signature service excellence. Located at the Aerocity, Hyatt Delhi Residences provides easy access to both New Delhi and Gurugram. Guests can choose from one, two and three bedroom apartments, or from 2-or 3-bedroom duplex townhouses. Madhav Sehgal, General Manager, Hyatt Delhi Residences

In the covid era, guests want to feel a sense of security and safety during their stay. For India as a country, the Residences concept is gaining popularity. Due to the Covid-19 situation, guests are looking to serviced apartments as it gives them peace of mind; because supplies, safety and security are guaranteed coupled with a hotel experience. Residences offer a wholesome experience with a prestigious address. Hyatt Delhi Residences promises a quality experience and hospitality ensuring the highest standards of hygiene for its guests as well as its staff. Besides a comfortable and hassle-free stay, there is the promise of 100% security, safety, and hygiene.

How is Hyatt Delhi Residences different from other hotels under Hyatt Banner?

Hyatt Delhi Residences, being a branded residence, is perfect for travelers that are seeking more than just a hotel room. It brings to its customers, the best of both worlds. Ideal for an extended stay with family and friends, or even for work purposes, it offers a unique and chic experience to the guests. Guests can choose from all-inclusive apartments or duplex townhouses that are fully-serviced, fitted with elegant wooden flooring, practical kitchens, bathroom amenities, and walk-in wardrobes, with spectacular views from the private balcony, patio, and terrace. Hyatt Delhi Residences offers leisure and comfort under one roof and provides a wholesome experience to the guests with a promise of safety and comfort.

What is the audience that we are looking to tap with Hyatt Delhi residences?

Along with high-income households, Hyatt Delhi Residences is looking to tap into an audience that ranges from groups of people including guests looking for relocation, single female travelers, corporate travelers, families, expats, medical tourists, embassies and project-related businesses, or anyone who is looking for a luxurious experience at our property.

Madhav Sehgal, General Manager, Hyatt Delhi Residences

More about the USP and offerings at Hyatt Delhi Residences

Hyatt Delhi Residences is the only luxury lifestyle hotel offering contemporary fully serviced apartments with spacious interiors designed to provide a comfortable stay away from home. It is a unique amalgamation of trendy living spaces with high-quality furnishings. It provides the luxury of a hotel with the warmth of home, with more space and additional amenities to make the entire stay convenient, as opposed to a regular hotel. With a fully serviced, luxurious apartment that doubles as a home away from home, it includes various privileges and amenities such as a living room, kitchen, bedroom, 24-hour in-room dining, valet and self-parking, executive business services, healthcare facilities, multilingual staff, and much more. For relaxation and entertainment guests can enjoy round-the-clock hotel services such as in-room dining and the in-room shopping program, along with the fitness centre and the swimming pool, which are open round the clock. Guests can also enjoy artisanal dishes at dining outlets like AnnaMaya, Juniper Bar, and Hongkong Club.

Why should a traveler choose the residences concept over another hotel?

Hyatt Delhi Residences is for the discerning traveler who is seeking more than just a hotel room. It provides the luxury of a hotel with the warmth of home, with more space and additional amenities to make the entire stay convenient, as opposed to a regular hotel.

Which market are you targeting?

Along with high-income households, Hyatt Delhi Residences targets groups of people ranging from guests looking for relocation, single female travelers, corporate travelers, families, expats, medical tourists, embassies and project-related businesses, or anyone who is looking for a luxurious experience at our property.

Why are branded residences a viable business proposition for hotel operators? How can it help hotel brands to diversify their existing revenue stream? Branded residences are a viable and profitable proposition for hotel operators as it targets a different set of individuals and locks in long term business on lease. These residences also allow limited use and offer flexibility to the guests. The concept of a branded-residence strengthens regular travel. These have been designed keeping in mind the rising quality and standard of living.

Are standalone branded residences more popular in cities that are business hubs or holiday destinations? Please give reasons for your reply.

Residences are present in both business and holiday destinations but as a concept, it’s more prevalent in business hubs. With regards to business hubs, residences offer comfort and independence, along with luxury. Hyatt Delhi Residences offers a unique, chic, and secure option for guests and their families. The contemporary styled apartments, with trendy living rooms, are perfect to relax or even entertain a friend or colleague in. Whereas, for families, the vibrant, warm, and comfortable bedrooms are sure to make you feel at home.