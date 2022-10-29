Here’s how you can transform your love for traveling into a career in Aviation

By Arun Lohiya,

Do you love travelling but are hampered by time, cost constraints and the demands of a routine job? It’s time to think of a career jump. Consider a job in aviation, where travelling becomes a part of the job; and experience on-the-job satisfaction as never before. Today, aviation is a much sought-after career. There are a variety of aviation jobs that suit various types of personalities and temperaments. The two main jobs that will satiate your love for travel are the job of an airline pilot, and a flight attendant.

Airline Pilot

A job as an airline pilot is one of the highest paying in the country; not to mention the prestige of being an airline captain, coupled with the fact that thousands of passengers trust your expertise with their lives, each day. It is a job that carries responsibility, glamour, confidence, power and money. As a pilot, you may be required to fly a commercial airline, or a private/chartered flight. Either way, there will be time to visit and explore different places. You will make — rather than spend — money while pursuing your passion.

While an airline pilot flies passengers and cargo to distant destinations across the globe, a commercial pilot does the same across shorter distances. People generally start as commercial pilots and then move on to join prestigious airlines as flight captains.



Corporate pilots fly smaller aircraft that are usually owned by individuals or corporate houses. Fighter pilots work for the Air Force or Army. They transport military equipment and personnel. They also need to be trained in aerial combat as this may be needed in wartime situations.

Flight instructors need to train student pilots on the job. Needless to say, they need to be trained pilots.

In India, the minimum academic requirement to pursue a pilot training course is a Higher Secondary Certificate which is awarded after completion of standard XII. This is also the minimum requirement for training to become an Air Force pilot. The minimum age requirement is 17 years. The various pilot licenses are:

Private pilot license to operate smaller, private aircraft;

Commercial pilot license to operate large, commercial aircraft; and

Certified flight instructor license to provide student pilots with on the job training;

Besides the pilot’s license, there are other requirements involving medical fitness and flying time.

A job as a pilot is also the first requirement in case you want to explore regions above the Earth’s atmosphere and fly low orbit spacecraft.

Flight Attendant

A flight attendant is in charge of providing in-cabin service to the passengers. The job can get a bit monotonous, but you also need to be able to think on your feet and manage unruly passengers. It is a great opportunity to see different places and interact with different cultures.

A flight attendant should be able to handle medical and other in-flight emergencies. She is the first point of contact for the passengers in case of hazardous or dangerous conditions. Emergency situations occur very infrequently, but when they do, it is the flight attendant who has to act quickly and professionally. She must be thoroughly familiar with all aspects of the cabin and operating procedures.



As a flight attendant, you will need to know more than one language, since you have to make in-flight announcements in at least two languages. If you like learning languages, this job is definitely one that you will love. The minimum qualification for a flight attendant is completion of standard XII. After that there are various courses in cabin crew training that will prepare you for a job as a flight attendant. The demand for good flight attendants is expected to grow and the job offers good growth prospects.

Besides the glamour and the money, an aviation career is serious and demanding. The well being and safety of thousands of passengers rest on your skills. Constant updating of knowledge, close attention to medical fitness and the ability to stay alert and calm at the same time are some of the demands of the job. Navigating different time zones with inadequate sleep is another challenge that you will need to get used to. But in return, you — literally — have the world at your feet and a job where every place can be called home.

(The author is Chief Operating Officer, CAD Ventures Pvt Ltd. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)