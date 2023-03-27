Here’s how a luxury retreat in the tranquil foothills of the Himalayas helped me rejuvenate

As a journalist, we are constantly running after stories, page views, Google trends, numbers, and whatnot. We often forget to spend time with ourselves and rejuvenate – Not just physically but also emotionally and mentally. Honestly, when I decided to take a break and plan a trip – The only thing I needed was a peaceful and calm place. After researching a bit, I got to know about Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort near Chandigarh. Nestled in the tranquil Himalayan foothills, it was an apt place to get back my lost energy.

Before I start describing my experience and place, let me establish that those three days at the property were the best days of my life.

I asked a friend who was looking for a similar getaway to accompany me. We decided to drive to Parwanoo on a misty winter morning and that was the best decision – We enjoyed the road trip. The captivating landscapes made the 5-hour drive delightful. The resort was accessible by a Swiss Gandola, offering a breathtaking view of the majestic Shivalik range. The cable car ride instantly transported us to a natural haven, surrounded by a carpet of lush greenery that left us mesmerized. The enchanting ascent left us eagerly anticipating the serenity and tranquility that awaited us at the resort.

As travelers looking for peace, we genuinely wanted to best room that the property had and we settled for a Deluxe Suite that offered a stunning mountain view from the private balcony.

I am a big-time foodie and a trip is incomplete for me without good food. Initially, I was not too sure about the food but to my surprise, I enjoyed every meal I had at the wellness center.

Wondering what sets this property apart? It’s hospitality – From staff to the Chef, everyone ensures to make you feel comfortable and welcomed. The Chef made us try the traditional Himachali thali. He sat with us to explain each dish on the platter.

The highlight of the property is its spa spread over 70,000 square feet oasis that overlooks the breathtaking valley, offering a serene ambiance for guests to rediscover their well-being and achieve harmony. We decided to try the Ayurvedic abhyanga massage and it proved to be an exceptionally serene experience.

If you are an adventurous person, then the resort offers an array of outdoor activities that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping. From mountain biking to ziplining and archery, there’s no shortage of heart-pumping thrills. And if you prefer to take it easy, the temperature-controlled all-weather infinity pool is the perfect spot to relax and soak in the stunning valley views. Plus, there are two outdoor hot Jacuzzis to take your relaxation to the next level.

How to reach

Mohali International Airport is the closest airport to Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort and it takes approximately 1.5 hours by car to reach the resort from the airport. The nearest railway station to Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is Kalka, and it takes approximately 20 minutes by car to reach Timber Trail Resort. From there, guests can take the Swiss Gondola, which will take them to Moksha in just 10 minutes.

Tariff

Rooms at Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort can be booked from INR 28,000 onwards.

Address

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, C/o Timber Trail Resort, NH 22, Near Village Banasar, Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh 173220 Website: http://www.mokshaspa.com