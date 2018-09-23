Here’s a list of top museums in world

National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, New York

British Museum, London

The building is a well-thought architectural marvel and the glazed roof courtyard is magnificent. There are a number of wonderful antiquities from all over the world and a multitude of cultures. Travellers can discover over two million years of human history and culture at British Museum. Founded in 1753, the museum includes some world-famous objects like Rosetta Stone, Parthenon sculptures and Egyptian mummies. In addition to the vast collection, the museum has special exhibitions, displays and events which are designed to give an understanding of the collection and cultures represented. A bookable experience like ‘The Ideas That Made Our World’ costs Rs 1,878 per person.

Prado National Museum, Madrid

Prado and its collection reflect the history of Spain. Since its opening, it has played a key role in the evolution of art history. Located in the eponymous street, El Paseo del Prado, the museum exhibits a large scale of collections, with over 8,600 paintings and 700 sculptures. It is widely considered to have one of the world’s finest collections of European art, dating from the 12th century to early 20th century, based on the former Spanish Royal Collection, and the single best collection of Spanish art. Travellers can enjoy the famous artworks of Bosch, Titian, El Greco, Rubens, Velázquez or Goya. The Impressionistic collection is marvellous and worth seeing. A bookable experience like ‘Skip the Line’ will cost Rs 3,395 per person.

Acropolis Museum, Athens

Located in a modern building on the foot of the Acropolis, the museum houses important ancient Greek statues and more. With its modern design that compliments and accentuates its classical surroundings, this architectural wonder hosts its collections across three levels, as well as in the archaeological excavation that lies at its foundations. Travellers can experience the Parthenon sculptures and the former grandeur of the site the museum sits on. A guided tour will start from Rs 2,962 per person.

Louvre Museum, Paris

Formerly a royal palace, now home to the Mona Lisa, the Winged Victory of Samothrace and the Venus de Milo, the Louvre attracts visitors from around the world. Known as one of the largest museums in the world, it houses the most impressive art collections in history. This magnificent, baroque-style museum holds over 380,000 objects from pre-history to 21st century. A 1.5-hour Louvre Museum must-see private guided tour on TripAdvisor will cost Rs 2,853 per person.

National WWII Museum, New Orleans

The museum offers a blend of impressive narrative and personal detail, featuring profound exhibits, multimedia experiences, a collection of artefacts and first-person oral histories to take visitors inside the story of the war. Visitors can enjoy the museum’s virtual field trips, webinars, educational travel programmes and international conferences on World War II that offer patrons a new way to connect with history. The museum ticket starts from Rs 2,163 per person.

National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City

Considered one of the world’s most comprehensive natural history museums, this famous institution allows visitors to explore four square kilometers of exhibits in 23 exhibition halls. Founded in 1825, the museum exhibits over 6,00,000 ancient Mexican art objects which tell about the significant cultures of Mexico. Visitors can enjoy some of the museum’s highlights such as The Sun Stone or Aztec Calendar,

Recreation of Pakal’s tomb and Jade mask of the Zapotec Bat God. The admission ticket will cost Rs 795 per person.

War Remnants Museum, Ho Chi Minh City

The museum displays material, photographs, as well as artefacts on the evidence of the crime and the consequences of the war that the invasion force caused Vietnam. Established in 1975, the museum is home to research and collection of historical documentaries, photographs and artefacts of the Vietnamese Army in the war against the hostile forces, along with the evidence of the devastating effects that the war caused. The place has arranged memories in a methodical manner that show the atrocities in graphic detail. War Remnants Museum and Cu Chi Tunnels Day Trip from Ho Chi Minh City will cost `3,250 per person.

Musée d’Orsay, Paris

Once a railroad station, this beautiful museum now houses a staggering collection of impressionist art, as well as other items created between 1848 and 1914. The collections represent all expressive forms of art comprising paintings, architectures, sculptures, photography and decorative arts. Art lovers will surely enjoy masterpieces, such as the iconic Bal au Moulin de la galette by Renoir and The Room at Arles by Van Gogh. Going around with a guide will give you the best experience. A two-hour private guided tour to Orsay Museum costs around Rs 5,734 per person.

National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, New York

The memorial is beautiful and stirs many emotions among visitors. Located at the original footprints of the Twin Towers, visitors can remember and honour those who were killed in the terrorist attacks of February 26, 1993, and September 11, 2001. Through state-of-the-art multimedia exhibits, archives and monumental artefacts, the museum serves as the country’s primary institution, exploring the historic implications of the tragic date. Hiring a guide is advisable as the symbolism would otherwise be lost. A bookable experience of the museum will cost you Rs 1,878 per person.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Travellers can experience over 5,000 years of art from around the world at The Met, one of New York’s most famous museums. Founded in 1870, the museum has collected and conserved noteworthy works of art from across all times and cultures in order to connect people to creativity, knowledge and ideas. One can enjoy various exhibitions and events at the museum showcasing arts of different cultures. The sheer size of the collection and the quality of art on display are incredible. A VIP tour costs Rs 12,641 per person.