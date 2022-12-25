Here is how you can travel in style for your next vacation

Indians can now travel for both business and pleasure in all parts of the nation with ease. The tenacious Indian spirit is on full display as the mobility industry reports that the holiday season is seeing a considerable increase in travel, particularly within India. Travel during the holiday season is nothing new for Indians, but this time around, festive travel has new sensitivities and expectations thanks to the social media savvy generation. Travelers are not only more aware but actively seek comfortable travel experiences. If one is not well-prepared to travel, one may encounter difficulties for a variety of reasons. Let’s look at some brands and services that can ensure you have a trouble-free vacation experience.

DreamFolks airport services

The holiday season has arrived, and for the first time in the previous three years, the much-anticipated holidays have been accompanied by a multiplicity of excitement and enthusiasm. Families are traveling to new places or returning to their hometowns for celebrations that has also led to overcrowding at many airports across the country. Air travel in the current time can be really stressful, if you want to gift your loved ones an enhanced travel experience you can definitely make them aware of DreamFolks’ airport services to make their travel experience hassle-free. DreamFolks lounges and airport services like food and beverage, spas, and baggage transfer services can reduce stress levels during travels. Furthermore, as a value-added offering DreamFolks customers can also access golf games and lessons at 40 plus Vidsur golf clubs throughout India.

itel Smartwatch 1GS

Smartwatches and traveling go hand in hand. Smartwatch 1GS from itel will be your best travel companion to keep track of your life. The watch comes in a unique aluminum alloy frame and stylish metallic texture, making it perfect for any outfit. The 1.32-inch IPS display with 360 X 360 pixels resolution ensures visibility in even the brightest sunlight and the watch is always connected by Bluetooth 5.1. There is a 250mAh battery with 5 hours of Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch comes with a remote camera shutter, stopwatch, Bluetooth music playback, message notification, find phone, and in-built games, making it the perfect companion for long trips. The watch retails for INR 2,999.

Mivi DuoPods F70

The gear you choose for travel can make the difference between a stress-free, organized trip or a chaotic mess. When you’re traveling, a good pair of earpods is essential—and there are so many stellar options at multiple price points. Let us make your choice easy. Try Mivi’s new duo pods, which are meant to be your ideal travel companion. The 50-hour playback time and enlivening bass of the duo pods F70 offer the ideal balance of long battery life and high-quality sound. Your travels will be much easier to endure and, at times, even enjoyable thanks to these duopods’ excellent noise isolation. The Duopods F70 is outfitted with Bluetooth 5.1, which offers connectivity over a 10-meter range, and a USB Type-C charging cord, that provides incredibly quick charging with a full charge in just one hour.

SanKash

If you consider experience as a gift, we have good news. The new player in the market – SanKash, which is a synonym for “Money for Travel”, is here to sort your Travel finances! With SanKash by your side, you will be able to travel to all your dream destinations. Just convert your cost into easy EMIs at no additional cost for up to 6 months. Now that you know the secret to worry-free travel, go ahead and gift a memory of a lifetime.