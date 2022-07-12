Heathrow asks airlines to stop selling summer flights to limit the impact on passengers

Heathrow Airport has told airlines to stop selling summer tickets as it limits the number of passengers and the chance of flight cancellations increases. According to the airport, the new limit of daily passengers is 100, 000 which will be implemented from Tuesday until 11 September.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said, the number of passengers has regularly exceeded 100,000 in the last few weeks, which created a lot of problems at the administration level that is not acceptable. He further added that airlines and ground staff at the airport were unable to handle such high volumes.

Passengers have also faced a lot of problems including long lines, delays, last-minute scratch-offs, late baggage and baggage not making it onto flights.

Without limiting the number of passengers, Heathrow predicted that daily departing seats over the summer would average 104,000 – giving a daily excess of 4,000.

According to the officials, our purpose is to protect flights for the vast majority of passengers at Heathrow this summer and to assure travellers of a safe and reliable journey.

“We know that this will extend some summer journeys to another day, or move to another airport or it will be cancelled. we apologise to all those travellers whose plans are impacted.”

Affected travellers will not be compensated as the reason for the cancellations will be classified as being outside the control of airlines.

He further said delays at other airports were having a thump on impact as travellers were showing up later than expected, adding to pressures on staff.

Our staff was trying their best to provide facilities to the passengers but we can not put them at risk for their own safety and wellbeing, he said.