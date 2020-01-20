Haven’t visited Taj Mahal or Sun Temple? Take a virtual tour at Delhi’s National Museum

The models in the museum are exact replicas of the monuments, made using laser scan data

Never been to the mighty Taj Mahal in Agra or the Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha? Here’s an alternative: The National Museum in Delhi has a month-long display of specially designed three-dimensional models of some of the heritage sites of India, according to a TOI report. These interactive 3D models have been named ‘ViRaasat’ and are the brainchild of an IIT Delhi-incubated startup Vizara Technologies. The models are exact replicas of the monuments, made using laser scan data, the report added.

The models were created by using government data, the startup’s CEO and MD Anupama Mallik was quoted by TOI as saying. The installations are replicas of Agra’s Taj Mahal, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Sun Temple of Konark, Rani ki Vav at Gujarat’s Patan, Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, and Vijaya Vitthala Temple in Karnataka’s Hampi.

The visitors will be able to get a bird’s eye view of the models. Apart from that, they would also be able to virtually walk through the structures, Anupama said. This can be done using a laser pointer. A visitor can map out a route on the model using a laser pointer, and a screen will display the surroundings of that point in the actual monument, thus giving the visitor an actual tour.

The visitors would also be able to use voice command for the tour, by instructing the smart assistant to move up or down the pathways in the monument, Anupama added. Users can also change the time of the day for their tour. Apart from this, game controllers or consoles would also be given to the visitors for the monument tour.

For the Kashi Vishwanath Temple experience, a tablet has been placed that would play a video of the particular spot chosen by the user. Visitors will also be able to see 10-minute videos on the history and significance of the Taj Mahal and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.