Haryana: Flying Milkha Singh Club for adventure sports to open at Morni Hills

All ministers present drove the water jet scooter and also tried out paramotor gliding. Image: IE

Morni Hills in Panchkula region of Haryana is pegged to become a tourist hub and the groundwork for this has begun. On Sunday, the state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the ‘Flying Milkha Singh Club’ which will be used for training youth in adventurous sports. The club- dedicated to the athlete Milkha Singh- will soon be set up at Morni Hills where many adventure sports, water sports and tourism activities can take place.

A report by The IE noted that the club is a tribute to the late legendary athlete Milkha Singh. The inauguration ceremony took place two days after the 91-year old former Indian track and field sprinter passed away due to the Covid-19 related complications. Khattar said that after his demise, in order to pay tribute to him, he came up with the decision to name the club after Milkha Singh and his colleagues supported his decision. He added that the club is expected to train the youth in a professional way so that they can pursue a career in adventure sports.

Apart from this, the Haryana CM inaugurated other adventure activities as well and this included parasailing, paramotor gliding, paragliding and water sports. Tikkar Taal within Morni Hills also received a water jet scooter. All ministers present drove the water jet scooter and also tried out paramotor gliding. Khattar said that development of Tikkar Taal, Morni Hills area is being done in a way so it can provide international level support in adventure sports.

Meanwhile, some operations at Tikkar Taal have begun. Gaurav Garg, operator of Paramotor, a parasailing firm, said that the cost of a paramotor gliding ride has been kept at Rs 1,500, and Rs 1,000 for parasailing. By September, a detailed policy regarding these sports will be rolled out.

It is to note that the government has also introduced the concept of ‘Oxy Van’ here which is a new policy that will allow students of classes VIII to XII to receive extra marks if they cater to and nurture saplings. Panchkarma Wellness Centre, on the other hand, has also been inaugurated which has a panoramic view of Nature Trails of the Morni Hills and Nature Camp Thapli. The foundation stone of Navgrah Vatika, Nakshatra Vatika, and Rashi Van was also laid virtually by the CM. The three are collectively known as Antriksh Van.