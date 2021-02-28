Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Uttarakhand govt says Covid19 SOP violators to be prosecuted; Details here

Prakash further said the RT-PCR Covid-19 negative test report should not be older than 72 hours.(File)

The state government of Uttarakhand, which is going to organise the 2021 Kumbh Mela, is pulling out all stops to ensure that the cultural-historical event in Haridwar does not lead to a spike in Coronavirus infections in the country. The state government has warned that people violating the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the Kumbh Mela will be prosecuted under relevant provisions. The concern over the rise of Coronavirus infections is particularly relevant not only for the people of the state but for the whole country as pilgrims and tourists visit the Kumbh Mela not only from all parts of the country but also from abroad.

Chief Secretary of the state Om Prakash was quoted as saying by ANI that all people who violate the Covid-19 SOP at the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar will be prosecuted. Detailing the procedure to be followed by the pilgrims and tourists willing to visit the Mela, Prakash said that all people will have to register in advance for the visit online. Pilgrims will also need to upload their medical fitness certificate and RT-PCR Covid-19 negative test report at the time of their registration. Prakash further said the RT-PCR Covid-19 negative test report should not be older than 72 hours.

After fulfilling all the registration formalities, a special e-pass will be issued by the state government portal which will facilitate their travel to the Kumbh Mela, the top bureaucrat of the state said. The Kumbh Mela in the state’s holy city of Haridwar is going to be held this year after a gap of 11 long years. Apart from being a religious event which registers the footfall of many hermits, saints from across the country, the Kumbh Mela also tops the itinerary of foreign tourists who are amazed by the sheer presence of lakhs of people taking dip in the holy Ganges. The last Kumbh Mela held in the state was in the year 2010 and had seen the congregation of more than 1.5 crore pilgrims and tourists from across the country and world.