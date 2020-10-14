Haridwar Kumbh 2021: Preparations in full swing as authorities close upper Ganga canal for maintenance and repair work

In the last Kumbh organised in the city, the congregation registered the footfall of over 1.5 crore devotees and tourists. (Credit: ANI)

Haridwar Kumbh 2021 preparations are in full swing! The preparations for the Haridwar Kumbh which is going to be held in Haridwar next year have been going on in full swing. In the latest development, the authorities in Haridwar have decided to close the upper canal of the holy river Ganga for about a month in order to undertake the maintenance and repair work for the Kumbh Mela, news agency ANI reported. The upper canal of the river will remain closed for a period of one month starting from the midnight of October 15 and will be re-opened on November 15, the authorities were quoted as saying by ANI.

The Shahi Kumbh mela which is one of the biggest religious-cum-tourist destination for devotees and tourists alike will be held in the month of March next year. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the eventual shape of the Kumbh Mela remains uncertain as lakhs of people assemble at the congregation which could prove dangerous. The congregation is going to be organised in the city of Haridwar after a gap of 11 years when it was last held in the city. Haridwar, which holds a special significance is the place where the mighty Ganga river first descends on the plains before traversing its way through plethora of cities and regions in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal and eventually falling into the Bay of Bengal.

In the last Kumbh organised in the city, the congregation registered the footfall of over 1.5 crore devotees and tourists. However, in view of the Coronavirus pandemic this year the participation is expected to be little muted with the state government also thinking of limiting the number of devotees at the event. State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had recently hinted at devising a way out to organise the congregation safely by limiting the number of devotees at the site.