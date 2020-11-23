  • MORE MARKET STATS

Haridwar Kumbh 2021: Har ki Pairi’s escape channel status to be revoked

November 23, 2020 4:49 PM

The earlier order issued in 2016 during Congress's Harish Rawat's tenure as chief minister states that the Har ki Pairi is on the banks of an escape channel of the Ganga canal and not on the banks of the Ganga river.

He said the decision to restore Har ki Pairi's status as being located on the banks of the Ganga is to honour public sentiment and that of the priests who worship the river as their mother.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to revoke an order giving escape channel status to the Har ki Pairi ghat of the Ganga. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said a notification revoking the earlier order in this regard will be issued soon.

The chief minister announced the decision to revoke the order issued by the previous regime before holding a meeting with members of the Ganga Sabha and the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad on Sunday to discuss the preparations for the 2021 Haridwar Kumbh, the CMO said.

He said the decision to restore Har ki Pairi’s status as being located on the banks of the Ganga is to honour public sentiment and that of the priests who worship the river as their mother.

Harish Rawat, during whose tenure the order giving escape channel status to Har ki Pairi was issued, had admitted some months ago that it was a mistake.

