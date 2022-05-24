Hajj 2022: Two-day training programme organised for pilgrims in Delhi; Process to go completely online

As the annual Hajj pilgrimage 2022 kickstarts in July with flights starting to operate from India as early as June, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated a two-day orientation-cum-training programme for Haj 2022 deputationists. Naqvi said the Government of India has ended “political deceit of Haj subsidy” with transparency and commitment to “Decisions with Delivery” ad arrangements have been made so that there is no unnecessary financial burden on the Haj pilgrims. He further said that significant reforms have made the process completely transparent with digital India’s “Ease of Doing Haj” online process for Indian Muslims.

This year, Hajj for pilgrims will commence on the evening of Thursday 7 July and continue through Tuesday 12 July 2022, corresponding to the 10th of Dhulhijjah 1443 AH. The final date will be decided once the new moon of the month of Dhulhijjah is sighted.

The other reforms Naqvi mentioned were abolishing the decades-old Haj subsidy; removing restriction on women to perform Haj with “Mehram” letting 2000 Muslim women going for Haj 2022 without a male relative, providing Digital Health Card, “E-MASIHA” health facility, “E-luggage pre-tagging” and giving all information regarding accommodation/transportation in Makkah-Madina to Haj pilgrims in India itself.

The Union Minister informed that this year 79,237 Indian Muslims will go for Haj 2022, which include about 50 per cent women. Out of these, 56,601 Indian Muslims will go for Haj 2022 through Haj Committee of India and 22,636 Muslims will go through Haj Group Organisers.

Those pilgrims who will go through Haj Committee of India will have reach one of the 10 embarkation points- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Srinagar. Flights for Haj 2022 will start on 4th June.

The Indian government has chalked out necessary guidelines with the Saudi Arabian government. This year, a total of 357 Haj Coordinators, Assistant Haj Officers, Haj Assistants, Doctors, and Paramedics will be deployed in Saudi Arabia to assist the Indian Haj pilgrims. They will be deployed in Makkah (head office and branches, dispensaries, and hospitals in NCNT Zone and Azizia), Madina (office and branches, dispensaries and hospitals, and Madina Airport), and Jeddah Airport.

The two-day training program will give pilgrims all the information about the Haj pilgrimage, accommodation in Makkah and Madina, transport, health facilities, safety measures, etc.

Meanwhile, the Hajj house Srinagar organized an orientation cum training program in various districts of Kashmir Valley on Saturday. This year 5,281 pilgrims from the valley will be visiting Mecca in Saudi Arabia.