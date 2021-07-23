Gwalior, Orchha in Madhya Pradesh get UNESCO recognition! Huge boost to jobs, tourism says Scindia

A part of state's Niwari district, the Orchha town is situated on banks of the Betwa river and has bountiful scenic places and historical monuments.

Buoyed by the inclusion of his hometown Gwalior and Orchha under UNESCO’s Historic Urban Landscape Project, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that he is overjoyed that two cities from Madhya Pradesh are part of the UNESCO campaign. Reacting to the launch of the UNESCO campaign in two cities by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Scindia said that the development will be a huge booster for tourism and employment opportunities in the state.

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan launched the UNESCO’s Historic Urban Landscape Project in Gwalior and Orchha in a virtual event with UNESCO representatives and other senior officials of the state. On the occasion of the programme, Chauhan said that the development will bring a new dimension to Madhya Pradesh tourism along with creation of additional employment in these cities and nearby areas. Chauhan also said that only eight cities in the entire South Asian region have been recognised under the UNESCO’s Historic Urban Landscape Project and Varanasi and Ajmer are the other two Indian cities recognised by UNESCO under the project.

Salience of UNESCO’s recognition

Both Gwalior and Orchha are located in the Northern part of Madhya Pradesh and both are famous among tourists nationally as well as internationally. Gwalior being closer to Delhi-Agra route already attracts a large number of international tourists who frequent Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. The city of Gwalior hosts the historic Gwalior Fort, Scindia Royal Palace called Jai Vilas Palace and other monuments of tourist interest. Similarly, Orchha is also considered a riveting tourist destination among people residing in neighbouring cities and states. A part of state’s Niwari district, the Orchha town is situated on banks of the Betwa river and has bountiful scenic places and historical monuments.

UNESCO, which is a part of the United Nations runs several programmes and initiatives to preserve, promote and nurture historical, natural and artistic places around the world. Being part of the UNESCO missions and projects not only brings technical and financial assistance for the development of the place but also attracts a large number of international tourists whose itinerary begins from visiting top UNESCO recognised sites.