Gujarat: Two new hotels to come up near Statue of Unity – Check details

India’s largest hospitality company, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), has announced its decision to start two hotels near the Statue of Unity in the Kevadia district of Gujarat. The company has partnered with Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. (SSNNL) for the greenfield project, which is expected to open in 2025.

The two hotels, Vivanta (which has 125 rooms) and Ginger hotels (150 rooms) near the statue will offer a number of dining and wellness facilities. Apart from these, the Vivanta hotel will have conference facilities for customers on the business tours. It may be noted that the Gujarat government’s Sardar Sarovar Narmada project was instrumental in developing the Statue of Unity.

Speaking about the same, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “IHCL, with its pioneering spirit in developing destinations in India, is honoured to set foot in Kevadia. The Statue of Unity is a symbol of India’s evolving experimental travel landscape in recent times. We are delighted to partner with Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. (SSNNL) for this project.”

Importantly, situated in the Narmada district of Gujarat, Kevadia is fast becoming an important tourist spot. Apart from the Statue of Unity, Kevadia also has Valley of Flowers, Zarvani eco-tourism, and Shoolpaneshwar temple, among other places to visit.

With the inclusion of these two hotels, the company will have a total of 19 hotels in the state, including six that are under development.

The SSNNL is the government undertaking company that has been given the responsibility for the Sardar Sarovar water resources project on the river Narmada in the state. The main objective of the company is to work on the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project which consists of dams, powerhouses, hotels, and other works related to the Sardar Sarovar Project. Similarly, IHCL and its subsidiaries focus on businesses that offer nice Indian hospitality and world-class services to customers and tourists, which also includes the iconic Taj, among others.