Gujarat to soon get National Maritime Heritage Complex to show maritime history, coastal traditions

In order to showcase the maritime heritage and history of India, a National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) will be developed in Lothal region of Gujarat. For this, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Culture and together, they will cooperate in making of this heritage complex. According to the union minister of state for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, NMHC will be dedicated to the maritime heritage of India and this will showcase India’s rich as well as diverse maritime glory.

Mandaviya said that both ministries will try to ensure that the exhibited maritime history along with the vibrant coastal tradition of India is uplifting the image of India’s heritage in the international forum. For a long time, India has been representing its cultural heritage via museums and similarly, for maritime heritage also, museums are being made.

It is to note that the National Maritime Heritage Complex will be made within the ASI site of Lothal that is located 80 kms away from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The project, once completed, will be made an international tourist destination in India where people from across the countries can take a look at the maritime heritage of India from ancient to modern times. The government is aiming to showcase this via an edutainment approach where the latest technology would be adopted to spread awareness.

The development will be done in an area expanding 400 acres. The complex will have many offerings including National Maritime Heritage Museum, Heritage Theme Park, and LightHouse Museum. There will also be Museum Themed Hotels as well Maritime themed eco-resorts, and Maritime Institute. All these are expected to be developed in a phased manner.

Showcasing India's Maritime Heritage! MoU between MoPSW & @MinOfCultureGoI would develop NMHC in Lothal, a world-class tourist destination that would have an array of facilities like:

????Museum,Theme Park

????Maritime Research Institute

????Nature Conservation Park

????Tourist Resorts pic.twitter.com/38I4r47eZK — Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (@shipmin_india) June 16, 2021

According to the government, what distincts NMHC from other museums is that it will be a recreation of ancient Lothal city. To be sure, Lothal was one of the prominent cities of the ancient Indus valley civilization. Taking this in account, all exhibitions will range from this era till present, depicting evolution. There will also be many pavilions where all coastal states in India and union territories can showcase their artifacts and maritime heritage.

Apart from this, many theme parks- Monuments Park, Maritime & Naval Theme Park, Adventure & Amusement Theme Park, and Climate Change Theme Park, will also be developed at NMHC. These developments will be completed through public-private partnerships. Notably, land transfer formalities for the complete development of this project have been completed with all due necessary approvals like environment clearances.