Gujarat: Serpentine queues, annoyed tourists at Statue of Unity as lift stopped working for the 3rd time in four days

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 4:02 PM

The management faced ire of tourists who were not able to see to the viewing gallery even after waiting for nearly three to four hours. Many of them demanded refund for their tickets.

Statue of unity lifts, Statue of unity elevators, lifts to sou viewing gallery, Statue of Unity, soutickets, revenue from statue of unity, statue of unity matter, statue of unity debate, debate on statue of unity, statue of unity daily income, speech on statue of unity, what is the height of statue of unity, statue of unity tourists, Gujarat Tourism, Tourists in Gujarat for Statue of Unity Each elevator in the Statue of Unity can carry 26 passengers and they cover the distance of 153 meters in just 30 seconds.

Tourists coming to visit the Statue of Unity faced a tough time as one of the two high-speed elevators stopped working. This snag has hit for the third time in four days. Queues got longer irking visitors as the other elevator was insufficient to handle the growing crowd. The Indian express reported that there were serpentine queues and long hours of wait for visitors wanting to see view of nearby areas from the 153-meters-high viewing gallery of the statue.

The management faced ire of tourists who were not able to see to the viewing gallery even after waiting for nearly three to four hours. Many of them demanded refund for their tickets. There was similar chaos on December 2 and 4 because of malfunctioning of lifts.

Also Read | Statue of Unity to propel Gujarat tourism, 7.5 crore per year visitors expected by 2020

“While the sale of tickets for the viewing gallery have been capped at 6,500 persons per day, the unprecedented rush has taken its toll on the lifts,” Indian Express reported an official as saying.

Collector of Narmada District and CEO of SoU IK Patel, who rushed to the site to handle the situation, said “The Mumbai-based company which has installed these elevators has been contacted and they will be sending technicians immediately. The snag will be resolved soon.”

Each elevator in the Statue of Unity can carry 26 passengers and they cover the distance of 153 meters in just 30 seconds. Recently, there has been a surge in the number of tourists visiting the world’s tallest statue. According to media reports, SoU is attracting 30,000 tourists every day.

