Gujarat impresses another Amitabh! NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant shares his experience of Rann of Kutch Tent City; Check video

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant recently visited the state of Gujarat and stayed at the tent city of the Great Rann of Kutch. In a video shared by the Gujarat Tourism, Kant can be seen amidst the White desert of Kutch expressing his jubilation and happiness after staying at the tent city. Kant, who is usually seen in the official high powered meetings of the central government, can be seen in a black colour jacket and pant amidst the chilly weather at the Rann of Kutch. Asked about his experience and stay at the tent city, Kant replied that it had indeed been a unique and fascinating experience for him to stay at the tent city. Showering praise on the hospitality and warmth shown by the people of Kutch, Kant appreciated the mouth watering cuisines of the place and also admired the arrangement of exciting sports at the site.

Kant who regularly represents India at different forums and associations in different parts of the world said that he had travelled to all the parts of the world and India before but the warmth and affection shown at the Rann of Kutch was truly spectacular. He further said that the whole experience of staying at the place took him to a different elevation and enriched his experiences in a huge manner. The video of Kant was shared by the Gujarat Tourism which expressed its gratitude towards Kant for having stayed at the Tent City.

The Great Rann of Kutch is one of the most visited tourist attraction sites in the state of Gujarat. The state government in active collaboration with the central government has been laying stress on boosting tourism in the state. Among other famous tourist destinations of the state are the river bank of Sabarmati, Statue of Unity(the largest statue in the world), Gandhiji’s Sabarmati Ashram and others. The state government had closed all the tourist destinations of the state in the wake of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown in March last year and it was only in September-October when the spread of Coronavirus had considerably slowed down that the government started encouraging tourists to visit the state again.