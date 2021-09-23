Group of 10 working women professionals reach Dwarka, Gujarat as part of Dekho Apna Desh initiative–check more details

The campaign, Desk Apna Desh, was launched in January last year by the Ministry of Tourism. In one of its kind campaigns, tourists who visit 15 tourist hotspots get awarded with an exciting reward (Photo: Twitter/ Ministry of Tourism)

The group of 10 working women professionals who had set out for the all women road trip, also known as Tejaswini Jyotirmay Yatra has reached Dwarka, Gujarat. The initiative taken by the Union Government, the trip is to promote domestic tourism initiative, Dekho Apna Desh. Madhya Pradesh was their first spot covered by the women on September 18 and 19. The Ministry of Tourism took to Twitter and wrote that these women have proved to be an inspiration for female wanderers.



About Tejaswini Jyotirmaya Yatra

Known as ‘Tejaswini Jyotirmaya Yatra’, this is a 25-day tour for women. In this trip, women cover 11,000km across 13 states of the country and touch upon eight major rivers and the nine jyotirlingas (devotional representation of Lord Shiva). Out of 12 prominent jyotirlingas in the country, Omkareshwar in Khandwa and Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh are the two major jyotirlingas in the country. The women in the trip are also expected to visit other religious tourist places followed by other significant places during the tour.

The women team members will also help create awareness on river conservation and saving it from pollution during the tour. They will be collecting water from each of the rivers and will finally make an offering in Kanyakumari. They are expected to perform religious rituals at various places to promote world peace, health and prosperity of the entire humanity.

About the Dekho Apna Desh campaign

The campaign, Desk Apna Desh, was launched in January last year by the Ministry of Tourism. In one of its kind campaigns, tourists who visit 15 tourist hotspots get awarded with an exciting reward. The initiative could not do well last year due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions across the country dented plans of tourists and travellers. The initiative was introduced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Independence Day. The PM urged people to visit domestic tourist destinations along with their foreign excursions.

After pledging on the website of MyGovIndia, the tourists are free to post their pictures clicked in different tourist locations. You can download your certificate and share it on social media timelines to not only let your friends know about your commitment but also inspire more and more people to join one themselves.