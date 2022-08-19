Grand Onam celebrations to make a comeback in Kerala after two low-key years

Onam – Kerala’s revered harvest festival, is all set to celebrated with full gusto this year! Onam celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali mentioned in ancient Indian texts. Onam is special and dear to the God’s own country which observes its 10 joyous days in a traditions manner. The festivals’ vibes are astoundingly infectious which has made it popular across the country, beyond Kerala, and even overseas. When you think of Onam, you see blast of colors with yellow and orange genda flowers, delicately lit diyas and how can we miss the yummy and delicious Onam Sadhya which fills our gastronomic senses. Anyone who is aware of Kerala’s rich culture and knows the relevance of this festival understands that Onam is way much more! Experiencing a real-life Onam celebration in Kerala is definitely on many travellers’ bucket list. Most of them are real cultural enthusiasts and photographers who revel in the richness of local cultures and their people.

This year, after low-key affairs of two years due to the pandemic, Kerala Tourism is all set to to bring alive the vibrant festivities to the streets and homes of Kerala with carnivals, arts and artforms and a showcase of the rich and ancient traditions associated with the festival.



Also Read | Kerala transport corporation launches budget-friendly tour packages with focus on Mahabharata

Kerala Tourism is geared up to inviting tourists and those who would like to witness and partake in the celebrations. Talking about this year’s Onam plans Sri Rupesh Kumar, Responsible Tourism Mission Coordinator, Government of Kerala said, “The Responsible Tourism Mission is providing an opportunity for tourists to be a part of Onam celebrations in villages too. There is also an opportunity to have Onam Sadhya in the local homes. Kerala Tourism is organizing a wide range of Onam celebration programs in all the district centres. Onam procession will be resumed as a grand celebration in Thiruvananthapuram and the champions boat league was announced by Hon’ble Tourism Minister Mr. P.A. Muhammad Riaz.”

Larger than life, Onam’s ancient traditions reflect in every street and corner of Kerala beginning with the creation of Pookalam on Atham, the first day. Each passing day fills the air with brimming enthusiasm, a riot of colours, Pookamal face-offs, dances, local dramas and music. Puli kali dances where people paint their bodies in yellow and white stripes and perform the ancient tiger dance on the fourth day of Onam is a photographer’s delight and joy to watch. The 400-year old traditional snake boat race that marks day five has long claimed a space on the world map of exotic photo-ops and culture fest! Then comes the day of Carnival on Day 6, of many cultural gatherings of creative and performing arts from across the social, cultural and political fabric of Kerala.



World Photography Day 2022: Five must have for a travel photographer

Culminating in exchanges of produce from the farms and gifts, and the Onam Sadhya, a culinary gala featuring over 25 traditional dishes seals the festivities with wishes for a new cycle of a harvest. There is no other way than immersing oneself in the celebrations to truly revel in the exoticism and joyfulness of Onam.

Kochi is touted by many as the best place to enjoy Onam festivities. Eighth Bastion and Brunton Boatyard in Fort Kochi are said to be perfect stay for an authentic Onam holiday and easy access to celebrations. Onam is incomplete without Sadhya and if you are in Kochi, try East Indies and surely do a meal at History, Brunton Boatyard.