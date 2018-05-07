Grand inaugural event marks opening of GTM 2018 in Dresden

The grand opening celebrations took place at the renowned Church of our Lady and Kulturpalast

The 44th edition of Germany Travel Mart (GTM), organised by the German National Tourism Board (GNTB) was officially inaugurated on May 6, 2018 at Dresden, the state capital of Saxony. The cohost of GTM 2018 is Dresden Marketing Board. The grand opening celebrations took place at the renowned Church of our Lady and Kulturpalast.

Travel industry delegates and international media from as many as 51 countries are attending GTM this year. Welcoming the delegates, Brigitte Goertz-Meissner, chairwoman of the advisory board of GNTB mentioned that 2017 was another excellent year for tourism in Germany. “It was a record eighth year in a row. I want to thank all our partners as all of you have played a part in this success” stated Goertz-Meissner.

Petra Hedorfer, CEO, GNTB said, “We in Germany stand for openness and tolerance and welcome people from across the world. We have plenty of new products and services for you to discover.” Reminding that tourism is a people’s business, she indicated some of the trends that will impact the business of tourism.

Hedorfer also congratulated Dresden Marketing Board for their exceptional work in hosting the event. “I am sure that Saxony hospitality will be amazing for us in the next few days,” she added. GTM this year is an excellent opportunity to showcase the multifaceted tourism offerings of Saxony. The architectural and cultural heritage of Saxony holds a great attraction for visitors from across the world, and there is so much more to explore.

The highlight of GTM 2018 will be the two-day B2B workshops at Messe Dresden, where 300 German exhibitors are showcasing their products. As always there is a strong representation from India and this year is no exception, India now being an important source market for Destination Germany.

The year 2018 is being promoted as ‘Culinary Germany’ while the campaign for 2019 focuses on ‘100 Years of the Bauhaus’.