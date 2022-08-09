Grand Hindu temple set to open in UAE’s Dubai – Check details

Construction work for Dubai’s grand new Hindu temple has reached its final stages. The temple is going to be inaugurated this year on October 4 and will be open for public from the next day which is coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. The temple is situated in Dubai’s Corridor of Tolerance in Jabel Ali region. The area also houses a Sikh Gurdwara and several Churches for Christian sects. UAE media reported that the temple will house 16 Hindu deities. It will have various facilities for devotees viz., a community centre for outreach activities and a welcoming of people across religious beliefs and a knowledge room. In the initial phase, only worship area will be open for public. From the day of Makar Sankranti, 14 January 2023, the Knowledge Room and Community Centre will also open their doors for public. The temple will have facilities for people to organise weddings, havan, and private events.

Exclusive first look at interiors of a new Hindu temple ???? in Jebel Ali, Dubai ????????.

Doors will open to public on 5 October 2022. pic.twitter.com/IWqgOLoiOS — حسن سجواني ???????? Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) August 8, 2022

To ensure safety from Covid-19, temple authorities have installed a QR-code based appointment system which is available on the temple website hindutempledubai.com. Once open, the temple will organise Hindu festivals like Diwali and Navratri in a grand manner.



Here’s a list of features and facilities for devotees in the Hindu Temple at Dubai:

Temple will have LCD screens installed in its community and knowledge area

Temple’s doors are walnut and there are tall concrete pillar decorated with intricate design

South Indian deities are sculpted from black stone

The main deity in temple will be lord Shiva along with 15 other deities including Ganesha, Krishna, Mahalakshmi, Guruvayoorappan and Ayyappan, etc.

There will be a section for Sri Guru Granth Sahib – the Sikh Holy Book inside the temple

There is a designated area for Tulsi plant and ceremonies like mundan, etc.

Eight priest will work full-time in the temple

The temple and its surrounding areas are expected to become one of the most visited areas in the Emirates.