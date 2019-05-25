Grand Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations to take place in Tirupati

By:
New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2019 2:06:56 PM

For pilgrims who want to attend the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on May 29, the TTD has arranged special transportation facilities from morning till evening.

Tirupati pilgrims, rejoice! The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is all set for a grand scale celebration of the much awaited annual festival of Hanuman Jayanti on May 29. Elaborate arrangements are being made for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations at the Lord Balaji shrine.

To start with, a special ‘abhishekam’ along with other rituals will be held at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, which is located opposite the Tirumala temple.

Pilgrims may be fascinated in this age-old legend about the Anjaneya Swamy temple, which is that Lord Hanuman wanted to leave Tirumala in search of a camel but his mother Anjana Devi ordered him to stay in the place till her return.

To make sure that he stays in the same place, Anjana Devi tied his hands and kept him cuffed.

The belief is that Anjana Devi stayed back in the Akasa Ganga area and did not return.

Thus, the form of young Lord Hanuman in this shrine is seen in a unique form, with both his hands cuffed.

The TTD will conduct ‘abhishekam’ and other rituals before the Lord Hanuman statue, which can be spotted at the seventh mile point along the Alipiri pedestrian route to the sacred shrine.

For those pilgrims who are first time visitors to the Lord Balaji temple, note that the Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple is situated opposite of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

READ: Tirupati Darshan Booking – Some Do’s and Don’ts for Pilgrims

The Anjaneya Swami temple is of significance after Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple and Lord Sri Venkataswara Swamy temple. Every day once the ‘naivedyam’ is offered to these two deities, then it is brought to the Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple.

For pilgrims who want to attend the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on May 29, the TTD has arranged special transportation facilities from morning till evening.

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations will also be held at the Japali Teertham in Seshachalam forest, which is located near Akasa Ganga Teertham.

