Govt organises Incredible India virtual roadshow in Italy to explore new tourism opportunities

As India opens its borders post-pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism, the Government of India has been organizing a series of virtual roadshows in collaboration with Indian Missions abroad to reconnect and welcome back their partners in the international travel and tourism industry. The mission of this virtual roadshow is to re-discover old ties and explore new opportunities for the future.

The government has displayed India’s Diverse and Unique Tourism Products on 26th July 2022 with the Italy edition of Incredible India Reconnect 2022 virtual roadshow.

The session was started with opening remarks from Dr Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of India to Italy followed by remarks from Mr G Kamala Vardhana Rao, Director General (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism, Mr Antonio Barreca, Director General, Federation of Tourism Industry, Ms Maria Elena ROSSI, Marketing & Promotion Director, ENIT – Italian National Tourist Board and Mr Pierpaolo Di Nardo from Maldindia Tour Operators.

During the Incredible India Reconnect 2022 virtual roadshow, Dr Neena Malhotra highlighted the importance of tourism and travel interest efforts between India and Italy. She spoke at length about how Italy and India are fertile grounds for film and cultural tourism to thrive.

Mr G Kamala Vardhana Rao, Director General (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism emphasised PM’s Slogan ‘Chalo India’ and invited 5 non – Indian friends to visit India. He said the Indian diaspora should talk about the diverse tourism offerings of India in their daily places of work and interaction. He also highlights India’s traditional culture, heritage, wildlife, and nature along with medical and wellness tourism and its popularity in Italy. Further, he says India is among the only countries in the world having a dedicated Ministry and action plan toward traditional knowledge systems.

This virtual roadshow was a positive sign of continuing efforts of the Ministry of Tourism to encourage bilateral tourism by recognising the issues, challenges, and opportunities between India and its top 20 source markets for a brighter future for Indian tourism.