Govt committed towards developing landscape in J&K to boost tourism sector, says Minister Bhatt

The central government is committed towards developing and improving the overall landscape in Jammu and Kashmir to boost the tourism sector in the Union Territory, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt said here on Saturday.
As part of the Union government’s public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, the minister had a detailed interaction with officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department at Royal Springs Golf Course here, an official spokesperson said.
Bhatt also met various stakeholders associated with the tourism sector of the Union Territory.
A detailed overview was presented by Secretary in J-K Tourism Department Sarmad Hafiz, Director Tourism Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Itoo and other officials of the department, the spokesperson said.
Bhatt underlined the infrastructure and measures in place as well as potential available.
The minister highlighted the government’s commitment towards developing and improving the overall landscape to boost the tourism landscape of the Union Territory.
Addressing the gathering, Bhatt said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all out efforts to keep the essence of Jammu and Kashmir intact by ensuring holistic development of the region.
He assured that besides the existing avenues pertinent to the tourism in the region, border tourism, eco-tourism and horticulture tourism will be taken up on priority.
The minister had an interactive meeting with stakeholders associated with the tourism sector of the UT. Representatives of travel and tour operators and hoteliers were present during the interaction.
During a meeting, various challenges and issues faced by the industry were put forth and Bhatt ensured the support and assistance of the Union government which is committed towards the betterment of the region.
All the measures are being taken to boost the tourism sector, he added.
Earlier, a mountain biking expedition was flagged off by the minister adding on to the diverse tourism options and capacities already in place in the sector.
