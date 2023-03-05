Got plans for Holi? Check out these budget-friendly Holi parties happening across Delhi/NCR that you should not miss

Budget Friendly Holi Parties in Delhi/NCR: The festival of colour is around the corner and the air of celebration is palpable. And rightly so, after all people will be celebrating the festival freely after a two-year-long hiatus.

Holi celebration in Delhi is one celebrated with fervour and the whole city catches the colour of joy. This time of the year, the footfall of foreign visitors in India also increases. People from all walks of life participate in the colour-filled festivities. If you are still working on your Holi plans then we have something for you! Here are some of the hotspots in Delhi/NCR where you can celebrate your heart out with some added ‘Dilliwala flavour’!

Rangeela Rei | Holi 2023

Rangeela Rei is the event where you will find everything without even spending a buck on your entry. This event will have various brands/product launches along with amazing live music performances and some delicious food/drinks which will make it a great experience.

Location: Buzzaria Dukaan 253 Westend Marg Kohinoor Enclave, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Sainik Farm, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India

Time: 10 AM

Price: 0

Poochkari0.2 – Holi Pawri For Dogs & Humans | Holi 2023

If you are a pet lover, and looking for a party where your pets are allowed too then Poochkari 0.2 should be your perfect destination. This one is for all the dog lovers and parents who wants to celebrate Holi with their furry friends without causing any harm to their skin and health. This will make your holi memorable. Groove to the music, special holi delicacies, and much more. There will be arrangements for organic colours.

Location: Petstreet Resort 48, HPS Farms, Sector 135, Noida, Chak Mangrola, Uttar Pradesh 201304, India

Time: March 5 | 12 PM

Price: Rs. 799 onwards

RANG MOHATSAV – BALAM PICHKARI | DJ Holi EVENT 2023 | Holi 2023

It is considered to be the biggest Holi Party in East Delhi where unlimited food and drinks will be served. There will be entertaining performances and some fun surprise gifts will be given to the winners. A 15% discount on couple entry, 50% discount if you bring 3 people with you on one pass only and 100% discount will be given if you make it 5 apart from you.Then, a free pass will be given.

Location: Unculture Cafe, Nirman vihar, Delhi, 110092

Time: March 5 | 12PM

Price: Rs 699 for no drinks and no food, Rs. 1099 for non-alcoholic drinks, Rs. 1599 for Alchololic

HOLIWOOD 9.0 | Holi 2023

If you are a Hollywood music lover, then you can join the Holiwood Music Festival happening this Holi. This event has everything you need – 15 artists from different fields, dry holi with organic colours, VIP/VVIP table packages, domestic and imported beverages. This will surely be full of entertainment, high spirits and a lot of craziness. People of all ages are invited to this event and they will get an opportunity to know the diverse culture and traditions in the most comprehensive way.

Location: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, behind RBI Bank, Sansad Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India

Time: 10 to 10 PM on March 8

Price: Rs 499

Rang De – Gurgaon Holi Bash

It is considered to be the biggest holi event in Gurugram. There will be celebrity DJ’s, live music, rain dance, a pool party, live dhol, and a variety of culinary stalls. Natural colours will also be arranged.

Venue : The Backdrop by Daddy of Tastes Gurugram, opposite to Deewan Palace, Darbaripur Road Gurugram

Time: 10:30 am on March 8

Price: Rs. 499/-

Rangleela – 8th Edition

Rangleela is the oldest Holi celebration party. After 7 successful seasons, this year, this event will be organised with a new international concept across two mega venues, showcasing over 20 National and International Entertainment Acts. This event will be a mix of electronic dance music, live National and International performances, the club and commercial and Bollywood music for a total desi touch.

Venue: TFR VILLA – HOUSE PARTY BYOB EDITION, TFR RETRO HOUSE – TROPICAL EDITION (Separate Entry Pass)

Time: 11.45 AM on March 8

Price: 1200 onwards

Also Read 7 best budget destinations for solo female travellers to explore

Holi Fest at Surajgarah

This event will be a mix of music, nature, heritage and traditions of India showcasing the fusion of two states- Haryana and Rajasthan. If you are yearning to experience rural life, then this would be the best place to visit on this holi.

Location: Surajgarh Farms, Gurgaon

Time: 11 AM

Price: Rs. 699 onwards

Tickets counters open at 10

Entry Gate open at 11.00 hrs onwards

Holi Moly festival start at 12 PM onwards

Holi Moly festival timings – 12 PM to 5 PM

These are some fun hotspots that will make your holi celebration a memorable one. You can grab your seat as soon as possible by booking through Paytm insider, and Bookmyshow to avoid last minute hassle. Thank us later!