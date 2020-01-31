Gordon Ramsay to explore Malabari cuisine on Nat Geo’s Uncharted! Check details here

This will not be the maiden feature of Kerala’s cuisine with Gordon Ramsay. (Photo: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay)

Once again, World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay will indulge in delicious Malabari cuisine! The star chef recently visited Kerala’s Kannur for a shoot of National Geographic’s food and adventure show ‘Uncharted’, according to a report in Manorama Online. Currently in its second season, the show features the British chef visit various parts of the world trying indigenous cuisines.

Gordon Ramsay reached Kerala on Wednesday and checked in to Kannur’s Malabar Beach Resort with his crew at 4 in the morning. Manorama quoted a resort staffer as saying that Ramsay left the same afternoon, not staying at the resort for long. He left for the shoot shortly after checking in and then went to Coorg.

Ramsay also posted a story on his Instagram from Muzhappilangad, Kannur’s famous drive-in beach. He also tagged also National Geographic in his story, giving a clear hint of the purpose behind his visit.

This is not the first time that Kerala’s Malabari cuisine will be featured at an international platform. After having visited Kerala for an episode of his travel series ‘No Reservations’, later chef Anthony Bourdain became a fan of the south Indian state’s unique food.

This will also not be the maiden feature of Kerala’s cuisine with Gordon Ramsay. He had earlier recorded an elaborate episode focusing on the culture in Kerala, including the Malabari cuisine, for his previous TV series ‘Gordon’s Great Escape’.

Uncharted’s first season premiered on July 21, 2019, on the National Geographic channel and lasted for six episodes. The show focused on Ramsay’s journey towards exploring the cuisines of Peru, New Zealand, Hawaii, Morocco, Alaska and Laos.

Malabar, lying between the Western ghats and the Arabian Sea, has provided the country with some of the most delicious dishes in Kerala’s cuisine. Including a large variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, the Malabari cuisine attracts a huge sea of people to the Malabar area solely for the purpose of tasting the unique flavour it has to offer.